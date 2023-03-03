FOXBORO — Just one game into their 2023 MLS campaign and the New England Revolution already have a chance to set a franchise first in their home opener at Gillette Stadium Saturday night — start a season 2-0.
Coming off their 1-0 win over Charlotte FC last weekend, the Revs will try to make it two straight when they take on the Houston Dynamo FC, a team strong in the midfield with experience and play-making abilities.
Last week’s win didn’t surprise head coach Bruce Arena, who thinks there’s room for growth in his team going forward.
“I don’t think I was pleasantly surprised — I think we played a solid game,” Arena said. “Certainly, we’re going to need to play better each week than that, but for 90-plus minutes we had a really coordinated effort by our group, so that was a real positive. I thought the contributions of our players coming into the game was very good.”
New England’s defensive work helped goalie Djorde Petrovic record his eighth shutout in 22 appearances with the Revolution since joining the team midway through last season.
“With any team in any year, I think winning your first game is a real plus,” Arena said. “It gives our guys a real boost as we continue to move forward into the season, so that was real good and I think it created a real positive atmosphere.”
Revs midfielder Matt Polster added to the thoughts of Saturday’s win being a collective effort on defense, saying it takes all 11 players to help pitch a shutout.
“When you’re defending the box as well as we did, you know you rely on your center back, your outside backs and midfielders, but I thought from the top of the pitch, we did a really good job of limiting how they progressed the ball and then from there tracking of runners,” Polster said. “I think there was a play that Noel (Buck) had yet prevented a really good chance probably a match-changing situation, so for us, you know it’s tracking runners and then defending the box really well which we did on the weekend.”
After an optimistic offseason where a usually older MLS team got a little younger, Charlotte head coach Christian Lattanzio lauded the Revs as one of the top teams in the league. Most projections saw the Revs looking on the outside of the playoffs during preseason, but Arena knows Lattanzio’s words after the first week don’t hold much weight as they would after the 30th game of the season.
“Well, if (Christian Lattanzio) said that 30 games from now, I would really take that as a compliment. It’s nice of him to say that,” Arena said. “I thought his team gave a great effort against us, as well. I think we all need to keep things in perspective. It was game one of a long season, and we’re trying to make progress each and every week.”
This week brings Houston, a considerably tougher foe than Charlotte. The Dynamo dropped the season opener 2-1 to Cincinnati FC, allowing the eventual game-winner in the 48th minute off a Obinna Nwobodo score from inside the box. The Dynamo out-shot, out-possessed, out-passed and out-cornered Cincy in the loss, dominating much of the game, but missed getting a pair of free kicks on goal in the final 30 minutes.
Polster knows Houston will come out strong with its talented midfield, highlighting Hector Herrara and Sebastian Ferreira as players of note. Limiting their touches and how they can set up the offense will be key for the Revolution to keep the game even at midfield.
“When you look at Houston, you can tell that their midfield is quite dynamic and they they’re very good on the ball (Adalberto) Carrasquilla, (Hector) Herrera and Artur, obviously, you know, those guys have a lot of experience within not just the league but in the world,” Polster said. “And for that, you know, we have to be ready from the start and make sure that we control the tempo of the game because I know they’re going to want to have the ball and if we can limit that, I think will we’ll see ourselves getting three points on the weekend.”
Opening kick at Gillette Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. The game will be featured on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
