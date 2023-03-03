2023-03-04-tsc-spt-Revs-Petrovic
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic posted his first shutout of the season against Charlotte FC last Saturday.

 New England Revoluton photo

FOXBORO — Just one game into their 2023 MLS campaign and the New England Revolution already have a chance to set a franchise first in their home opener at Gillette Stadium Saturday night — start a season 2-0.

Coming off their 1-0 win over Charlotte FC last weekend, the Revs will try to make it two straight when they take on the Houston Dynamo FC, a team strong in the midfield with experience and play-making abilities.

