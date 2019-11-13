FOXBORO — The Philly stake through the heart from two years ago is still fresh in the mind of quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Brady talked about it recently on WEEI, saying “there’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year” while teammate Kyle Van Noy has referenced it as well.
The 8-1 Patriots take on the 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in the first regular-season meeting between the two teams since the Pats were handed a 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII.
And head coach Bill Belichick is not making it any easier for his team to forget about that stinging setback.
Despite the years of separation and changes in personnel, Belichick said the game film is still worth studying from the heartbreaking loss.
“There’s some similarities in matchups there,” Belichick said Wednesday. “There’s quite a few differences, but it’s worth looking at.
“There’s always some new things. They have different players, but fundamentally, it’s the same.”
Among the biggest similarities is the obvious in Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. However, the Eagles’ offense, which gashed the Malcolm Butler-less Patriots’ defense, has a different quarterback this time around in Carson Wentz. Wentz, of course, was replaced by Nick Foles during the team’s Super Bowl run due to injury.
The film will be especially difficult to watch for the seven remaining starters still around from the team in February 2018. But the Patriots’ defense is much stronger now than they were back then. Peterson knows it too.
“Obviously, some personnel is different on their side, also on our side, but I think that this is what you’re seeing from watching them on defense and why they’re so good on defense is some of the changes they’ve made,” said the Eagles’ fourth-year coach. “As subtle as they are in scheme, their guys are in position to make plays. And they’re veteran players who have been in that scheme now for several years, so you don’t see a ton of mistakes. You don’t see the mental errors, and that’s why they can play fast and make those adjustments.”
