FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School has announced eight new members to its restored Athletic Hall of Fame.
The new Hall of Fame class was selected from 50 nominees before narrowing down to eight new members. The 2023 class is the first class inducted in 22 years.
Joseph Pedro joins the Hall of Fame after serving the Tri-County community for over three decades, working as a teacher, coach and supporter of the school’s athletes, students and colleagues.
Pedro was a science teacher at the school from 1981 to 2015 and was the varsity girls volleyball coach. He also coached softball for the school at the junior varsity level.
Howie King joins the Hall as an illustrious coach who worked with teams each year while with Tri-County as a teacher. For three decades, he mentored athletes as the school’s girls basketball coach, baseball coach, and softball coach at the varsity level. The physical education teacher (from 1977 to 2013) also coached junior varsity softball.
William Blenkhorn (class of 1990) helped rebuild the school’s wrestling program, and was a standout athlete during his time at Tri-County. He was a soccer player, a wrestler, a baseball player and also competed in outdoor track and field.
Jennifer (Estey) Lewis (class of 1997) was a standout in track and field and cross country, winning countless races while setting a number of records. She earned several All-Star and MVP awards, and also led the girls basketball team in scoring for several seasons.
Matthew Udell (class of 2002) was a standout baseball player, hitting long home runs while compiling a .396 career batting average for the Cougars. A two-time Mayflower Athletic Conference MVP in baseball, he was also an all-star several times. In addition to baseball, Udell played soccer and was a wrestler.
Michael Cavanaugh (class of 2009) tallied 245 goals for the Cougars’ lacrosse team, and assisted on 137 — both of which still stand as school records. As a wrestler he was also dominant, finishing fifth in sectionals as a junior and as a state runner-up as a senior. In addition to lacrosse and wrestling, he played football.
Molly Marcotte (class of 2012) was a league all-star in both softball and volleyball, and was a high-energy leader for her teammates. Marcotte played basketball, volleyball and softball.
Morgan Gould (class of 2016) was a physically and intellectually gifted athlete, being called “the most tenacious athlete I ever coached, male or female,” by a former coach. Gould played for the boys lacrosse team for one season in 2014, and also played volleyball, basketball, softball and competed in track during the outdoor season.
“We look forward to restarting the tradition and welcoming new inductees every two years,” said Tri-County Director of Athletics Sara Martin, who expects to induct a new Hall of Fame class every two seasons going forward.
The Hall of Fame class will be inducted on April 12 at Tri-County Regional, and will be open to the public, with dinner included. Tickets can be purchased for $25.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.