FOXBORO — Not many girls’ lacrosse programs have had the high level of success that Foxboro High has had over the past eight years.
During that time, the Warriors won eight consecutive Hockomock League-Davenport Divisional titles, and most recently, claimed the program’s first MIAA Div. 2 East Sectional crown this spring.
Coach Brittany Sherry was a major part of that success, serving at the helm for the past eight years, but now it’s a new day for Foxboro High.
Sherry informed Foxboro High Athletic Director Rich Cormier that she will not be returning to the sidelines next spring.
“The memories that we’ve shared, the success that we’ve had, on and off the field,” Sherry said, “It’s really been a great eight years and it is hard to leave it, but it’s time for someone else.”
Sherry took over the Foxboro program in 2011. She had been coaching junior varsity at Mansfield High, but eagerly hoping she would get the opportunity to start coaching at her alma mater.
Sherry played lacrosse for three seasons at Foxboro High, starting her sophomore year in 2004.
As a player, she was one of the first to represent Foxboro. As a coach, she was the first to give the program consistency on the sideline when hired by former Foxboro High Athletic Director Craig Najarian.
“You know, losing Brittany (Sherry) is going to be a big void to fill for us for sure,” Cormier said.
“We’ve had a lot of success in girls’ lacrosse and she’s a huge reason why. Obviously as an alum, she’s kind of seen the start of the girls’ lacrosse program as a player and then bringing it to its pinnacle, atleast to this point, with the sectional championship.”
Sherry won 70 percent of her games as a coach at Foxboro, with the Warriors going 120-48-2 over the past eight seasons. Foxboro won 14 or more games in each of the last seven seasons, with 16 or more wins four times (2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019) and 17 wins twice (2013, 2017).
“I am going to miss it,” Sherry said. “I still like, cry about it.”
Sherry, a mother of two, said the decision is a personal one as she looks to rejoin the workforce as a pharmacy technician.
“And there’s a lot of other things that (Sherry) did that people didn’t necessarily see,” Cormier said. “She really cared about her players, not just as players, but as students and as people. She was always nominating them for different awards, whether it was MIAA Student of the Month, all the different Academic All-Americans.
“She’s going to be hard to replace, not only from the sideline coaching piece, but also the other stuff she did for the girls and for the program.”
Cormier said the position has not yet been posted, but expects to make it available in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.