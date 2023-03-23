PROVIDENCE — It didn’t take more than one conversation with former Providence College basketball coach Rick Barnes to understand that Friartown was the place to be for Kim English.
The 34-year-old English, who was the head coach at Atlantic 10 Conference member George Mason University, was named to succeed Ed Cooley as the Friars’ head coach by PC President Rev. Fr. Kenneth Sicard, O.P. and Athletic Director Steve Napolillo Thursday afternoon after a whirlwind three days.
“I am beyond excited to be named head men’s basketball coach at Providence College,” English said. “We are going to do great things at Providence College for a long time. I know that this is a special place with amazing fans, a great tradition and support throughout the community.
“We look forward to establishing new relationships with the players, the alums and the fans. The work begins now!”
In two seasons as the head coach at George Mason, English or set Atlantic 10 program bests. During his second campaign in 2022-23, the Patriots matched program records for Atlantic 10 Conference 10 league victories (11). The Patriots six-straight A-10 league contests for the first time in school history and seven-straight overall for first time since 2016-17. The Patriots reached the 20-win milestone for the first time since 2016-17.
“He’s made for the job, he’s a rising rocket,” Napolillo said in learning of English from a Sports Illustrated story last fall of up and coming college coaches. “He really is the real deal. He had the integrity and passion to be a Friar. Kim was made to be at PC. He’s the right person for this job at this time.”
Once English spoke with Barnes, then with Fr. Sicard and Napolillo and set his eyes upon the Friars’ training facility at the Ruane Center, he knew he would be a perfect fit for PC.
“I wanted to be at a place where we could consistently compete for conference and national championships,” English said. “Simply put, Providence is that place. The foundation is laid, it’s in incredibly great shape. The Ruane Center is the best basketball facility in the country and I’ve been to all 30 NBA team facilities.”
English began his coaching career as an assistant under Frank Haith at the University of Tulsa in 2015. He spent two seasons (2015-17) at Tulsa before being hired by Tad Boyle as an assistant coach at Colorado, where he worked for two years (2017-19). In 2019, Rick Barnes brought English to Tennessee as an assistant coach. He was an assistant coach in Knoxville until 2021 when he became the head coach at George Mason.
“I tell 'Mason Nation' thank you for taking a chance on a young coach — it’s less about George Mason than it was about PC and the Big East Conference. The recruiting started the moment that the ink was on the contract.
“Coach Barnes talked about Providence long before this job came available,” English said. “He’s always talked about the Big East and the battles — it’s what I’ve always wanted. At the mid-level major (like George Mason) it’s becoming harder and harder to get to the Big Dance.
“We are going to be in the show. The Providence College that Rick Barnes coached at is not the PC today. It’s the best fan base in the Big East, it’s the best home court advantage in the Big East.
“When Coach Barnes talked about Steve (Napolillo, the AD) and when I got talk to him, there was an instant connection — the energy, the positivity, his purpose, his passion. They (Fr. Sicard and Napolillo) are locked in, and one thing Coach Barnes always instilled in me is that the most important thing in any job is who you work for and I got excited. Our challenge is that we want to elevate those standards and we will.”
A four-year letterman under coaches Mike Anderson and Frank Haith at Missouri from 2008-12, English scored more than 1,500 points and averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Tigers. He earned Third-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2010 and 2012, and Missouri won 107 games during his four-year career, making him and two teammates the winningest players in program history. The Tigers won a school-record 31 games while making a run to the 2009 Elite Eight during English’s freshman campaign.
“I can’t wait to see the trajectory of Friar basketball once Kim puts his fingerprints on that storied program,” said Barnes, who had a six-season reign of the PC program beginning in 1988. “Kim’s competitive fire always stood out. We were fortunate to have him join our staff at Tennessee, and he brought a unique and powerful presence to our program. Kim has a gift for genuinely connecting with people — not just players, but people in general — and as a coach, he excels in every aspect.
“He challenges players in ways that inspire them to elevate their expectations for both themselves and their teammates,” Barnes said in his conversations with Napolillo, a day after PC learned that Cooley would be moving along in the Big East coaching ranks to Georgetown. “I also love Providence College. So, I couldn’t be more excited about Kim earning this opportunity — and he absolutely earned it.”
English averaged a career-best 14.5 points as a senior in 2011-12 and ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 78 3-pointers, leading Missouri to 30 wins, He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2012 Big 12 Tournament after averaging 23.0 points and shooting 78 percent during the Tigers’ championship run.
A native of Baltimore, English attended Randallstown High School and earned Baltimore Sun All-Metro honors, before playing his postgrad year at Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg.
“Kim English is the ideal choice to lead our men’s basketball program,” Fr. Sicard said. “He is a proven leader with an impressive record of commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes in programs that reflect his work ethic, integrity, and passion for excellence. Those characteristics reflect the ideals of Providence College.”
English intimated that he will speak with all of the current players in the PC program about their future and intends to bring along a new staff of assistant coaches as Cooley indicated his entire PC staff will join him at Georgetown.
“As I was looking for a new head coach, I consulted some of the most knowledgeable people in the game, including Rick Barnes,” Napolillo said. “I wanted to find an individual who represented passion and integrity as well as the many other values of Providence College. That led me to Kim.
“Kim is known as one of the best recruiters in the country and he is a rising star in college basketball. He has had success at every level of basketball as a player and a coach. I look forward to our program reaching new heights. We begin a new era in the proud history of Providence College basketball. “