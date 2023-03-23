George Mason Maryland Basketball
Former George Mason men’s basketball coach Kim English was named as the new head coach for the Providence College men’s basketball team Thursday.

 Nick Wass / The associated press

PROVIDENCE — It didn’t take more than one conversation with former Providence College basketball coach Rick Barnes to understand that Friartown was the place to be for Kim English.

The 34-year-old English, who was the head coach at Atlantic 10 Conference member George Mason University, was named to succeed Ed Cooley as the Friars’ head coach by PC President Rev. Fr. Kenneth Sicard, O.P. and Athletic Director Steve Napolillo Thursday afternoon after a whirlwind three days.