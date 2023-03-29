PROVIDENCE — The basketball could always fly off of his fingertips, but the words out of his mouth were not always delivered with the same swiftness in reaching the intended target.
“My biggest adversity is, I have a speech impediment — my whole life, I have a stutter, I can’t control it,” new Providence College men’s basketball coach Kim English said at his induction Wednesday at Alumni Hall. “With me, my stuttering has a lot to do with confidence and what I am saying.”
English was heard loud and clear on the PC campus as fans welcomed him to Friartown. After two seasons in his first head coaching position at George Mason, English joined new Friar women’s basketball coach Erin Batth, who similarly wowed Friartown with her down-home Georgia, kid from the neighborhood, tales.
English has plenty of basketball tales too, but never has let his speech impediment hamper his maturation process, as a student-athlete, as an individual, as a pro basketball player or as a coach.
“When I was playing, it was just reaction, there’s not much thinking,” English said of his communication on the court. “It’s pictures you’ve seen a million times and you’re navigating through, but when I got into coaching, it comes at different times. Knowing I’m someone who had a stutter, I had sleepless nights.”
When he served as an assistant coach at Tulsa, fellow assistant (and now Friar staff member) Dennis Felton called to inform him of making a scouting presentation.
“My first year, I did personnel and he (Felton) would present it to the team,” English said, “but he had to go recruiting and I was the only one who knew the UConn personnel. He springs it on me late at night, the night before, saying ‘I won’t be there the next day.’ So there I am in the back of the film room and the guys are laughing. This is my first time presenting it. I had that first time-coaching nervousness, plus the stutter — it was the worst thing ever.”
English knows that his words now carry considerable weight among his players.
“Words matter. As a coach, communication is important,” English said of his speech impediment. “You have to be humble in all moments. It’s thinking of how can I be better.
“I still stutter, but it’s a lot less. Instead of saying 'so what?' I say, ‘now what?’ I can control myself.”
English noted that speaking with confidence and making his message relevant is highly important for a coach.
“If it (stuttering) happens now, if I do get caught up on a word, I’m the king of synonyms, the same words,” English said. “I feel when a stutter is coming, I can avoid a stuttering word and slip another one in.”
English confided that comes with the same confidence he had on the court as a player at Missouri.
“Like when you’re on the court playing,” English said, “you get a little bit better, it has a lot to do with confidence, I don’t speak unless I have conviction about the topic. I learned that my first two years of coaching, in the huddle, maybe saying the wrong word. “It forced me to dive into the game more, study and learn the game more. If I did that, I felt that something that I was saying was important and that gave me confidence.”
Not even a week into his new post, English has already replaced two departed Friars. Arriving from George Mason, he will be joined on campus by 6-foot-5 shooting guard Justyn Fernandez, who has three years of NCAA eligibility remaining to replace Noah Locke (Florida, Louisville), and 6-foot-9, 230-pound true center Josh Oduro, a first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection as a graduate student to replace Ed Croswell (LaSalle) and Clifton Moore (LaSalle). English also has reconfirmation from 6-foot-8 Donovan Santoro out of Southern California Academy as an incoming recruit.
Fernandez was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Virginia, while Oduro also entertained offers from Florida, Miami, Syracuse and Virginia upon entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“I’ve been preparing myself to help these guys prepare themselves to live their dream, to achieve their goals and aspirations,” said English, who served as an assistant coach for six seasons before assuming the head post at George Mason. “I was preparing myself to become a coach while I was playing. You want to run your own program, to compete at a high level and to win championships.
“I’m about basketball players. I find beauty in players of all sizes.”
The signing period for Division I basketball opens on April 12. Friars guard Jyden Pierre placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, while redshirt freshman Quante Berry, freshman Corey Floyd and junior Alyn Breed all indicated that they remain committed to the PC program. English confirmed that the status of All-Big East selections Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter have yet tp be determined for next season, whether they join the Friars for an international series of games in Spain in August.
“In this (Big East) league, you have defend and rebound,” English said of moving from the Atlantic 10 Conference. “You have to take care of the ball and make shots. There’s a contrast of styles, you have to play a lot of different ways.”
English hopes that his teachings on the court translate into finally setting down roots in Friartown.
“I really want to stay at a place for a long time,” English said. “I’m tired of moving, I’ve been searching for that partner. Providence felt different to me, there’s something different going on here. Providence College is not complacent.”
PC won just three games in the seven seasons that his predecessor, Ed Cooley, took the Friars to the NCAA Tournament.
“The foundation is set,” English said. “We have everything here to get it done.””
Cooley led the Friars to seven 20-win seasons and seven NCAA Tournament appearances in his 12 season. English helped George Mason improve its win total from 14 in his first season to 20 in this past season.
“Our guards are going to work on post moves,” English said. “Our big men will handle the ball, everyone will work on shooting the ball. It’s about position-less basketball. Practices will be way harder than games. The work ethic is the biggest thing.
“I was obsessed at Missouri,” English said of his student-athlete days. ““I love being around basketball. I loved my craft, I had a skill, I could shoot, I worked hard.
“I was obsessed about the NBA as a player, got a cup of coffee (with Detroit), went overseas – I could play in the EuroLeague right now,” English added. “But talking to (former Pistons great) Joe Dumars, talking to (NBA coach) Tom Thibodeau, I learned so much about learning the game. I wasn’t learning as much overseas, I lost interest, so I wanted to learn again.
“I believed in the process, it’s worked out,” English said of his decade on the sidelines coaching. “Offseason, during the season, I always had an idea of what my program would look like. I knew that I wanted to become a coach.
“I only focused on my job at the time, like my first job with Tulsa. I’m always trying to learn.”