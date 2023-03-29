PROVIDENCE — The basketball could always fly off of his fingertips, but the words out of his mouth were not always delivered with the same swiftness in reaching the intended target.

“My biggest adversity is, I have a speech impediment — my whole life, I have a stutter, I can’t control it,” new Providence College men’s basketball coach Kim English said at his induction Wednesday at Alumni Hall. “With me, my stuttering has a lot to do with confidence and what I am saying.”