PROVIDENCE — Shoot and score some points. That appears to be the mantra of new Providence College men’s basketball coach Kim English.
With the intent of putting four shooters on the floor to test opposing defenses, English looks to push the ball up the floor, create space on the perimeter and shoot.
“We recruit shooters, it’s imperative,” English said. “Your style of play is what it is at best — a principal base, four out, it’s read and react.
“We want four shooters on the court as much as we possibly can.”
English’s pedigree with all of the programs in which he has coached — Colorado, Tulsa, Missouri, Tennessee and George Mason — has been as a lead recruiter, using his Baltimore roots.
One of his PC recruits is a Patriot from George Mason, 6-foot-5 guard Virginia native Justyn Fernandez who started 13 of the 33 games in which he played, averaging 14 minutes per game. Fernandez was a four-star recruit who heard from the Friars while playing at the IMG Academy in Florida. He entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed in Friartown. Fernandez shot 37 percent from the floor, 34 percent from 3-point range this past season as a freshman at George Mason.
During his first weekend of recruiting, English also had 6-foot-8 Southern California Academy prospect Donovan Santoro re-affirm his commitment to the Friars.
“You work at it (recruiting) every day, you’re relentless,” English said.
English knows what it takes to play and compete in a major conference like the Big East. He was a four-year letterman under coaches Mike Anderson (the former St. John’s coach) and Frank Haith in the Southeastern Conference at Missouri from 2008-12. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons of the NBA and played internationally.
Not only does English follow in the footsteps of University of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes (1987-88) from George Mason to PC, he also follows University of Miami coach Jim Larranaga (a 1971 PC grad) from George Mason, where he posted 273 wins over 14 seasons from 1997-98 to 2010-11.
NCAA Transfer Portal acquisitions Al Durham (Indiana) and Justin Minaya (South Carolina) helped Cooley and the Friars record 27 wins and reach the round of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Friar fans were hoping for a repeat with the additions of All-Big East First Team selection Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky), honorable mention pick Devin Carter (South Carolina) and a reputed shooter in Noah Locke (Louisville).
Whereas the Friars ranked fourth overall in the Big East in scoring (77.3), PC was No. 5 in shooting (.456) and No. 6 in 3-point shooting (.346). Locke fired away a team-high 187 3-pointers, making 39 percent while Cater (117 attempts) was at 30 percent and Jared Bynum (119 attempts) checked in at 32 percent.
Making shots when necessary proved to be a bugaboo for PC down the stretch, losing five of its final six games while scoring more than 70 points just once.
“First and foremost, we’re going to play hard defensively, be physical and don’t make anything easy on the defensive end,” English said.
Over Cooley’s 12 seasons at PC, the Friars may have been NCAA Tournament participants in seven of those, but the Friars won just three games.
Notably, PC won the Big East Tournament title in 2014. The Friars won their first Big East regular season title last year, but that came with an asterisk as two games – against powerhouses Creighton and UConn – were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol and not rescheduled.
“There are a lot of moving parts these days,” English admitted.
Whether junior starters Hopkins and Carter return for a second season has yet to be determined as well as the status of junior guard Alyn Breed, red shirt sophomores Corey Floyd and Rafael Castro, sophomore guard Jayden Pierre and sophomore guard Quante Berry, who sat out the season.
“Everybody seems to have a level of toughness, competitiveness — it’s about us maintaining that standard, that’s been set by LaDontae Henton, Justin Minaya, Kris Dunn,” English said.
English is eager to build quickly upon that Friars’ foundation — on the phone, on zoom calls and on the road for recruits,
“You work at it, you do it every day you create lasting and meaningful relationships,” English said. “it helps when you have the toys (Ruane Center) that Providence College has. That’s the best of the best — we’re going to be involved with the best of the best (players). Obviously, we know prep school basketball in New England is great. We’re not tied to a specific region, we’ll go wherever.”
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said of English, a former Notre Dame Academy (Fitchburg) basketball standout, “the same passion and work ethic that saw him go from a lightly recruited high school player, to NBA draft pick, has allowed him to ascend the coaching ranks. His obsession with the game, and his commitment to the development of his players both on and off the court, make him the perfect guy to lead Providence College.”
English will return former PC assistant coach Dennis Felton to his staff, a former assistant with Barnes during the Friars’ 1994 run to the Big East title.
“The foundation is set, this isn’t a rebuild by any means.”