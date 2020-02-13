FOXBORO — Registration is still open for the 25th annual running of the Old Fashioned 10 Miler and Flat 5K road races will be held Sunday at the Schneider Electric Company in Foxboro.
The races, hosted by by the Wampanoag Road Runners, are nearly sold out. The races offer the ability to run both races should runners want to run a combined distance of a half/ The top three teams that run the longest cumulative distance from finishes in the 5K, 10M or combined will win cash prizes. Teams must pre-register before Sunday and field at least five finishers who are on the pre-registered team roster. The 5K race will start at 10 a.m. The 10-mile race will start is 10:45 a.m. Registration will
close when field from combined races reach 1,000 participants. Race day registration will be avalable if the field cap is not met.
Proceeds from the races will be shared with several local charities.
The first 1,000 runners will receive commemorative t-shirts and other giveaways.
For further inforation, visit www.wampanoagroadrunners.org or email oftmdirector@wampanoagroadrunners.org.
