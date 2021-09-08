ATTLEBORO — The last call is out for entries to the Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament which gets underway Thursday on the courts at Finberg Field.
Doubles events will include Men’s Open Doubles, Men’s Senior Doubles, Women’s Open Doubles and Mixed Doubles. Players must be 50 or older at the start of the tourney to participate in senior events.
Entry fee is a can of balls per team. Used balls will be donated to our youth programs.
Registration forms are available on the Recreation department web site under the Tennis Tournament tab at: www.cityofattleboro.us or by calling 508-462-2611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.