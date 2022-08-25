An ESPN “30 for 30” podcast released Thursday covered the Pawtucket Red Sox’s historic 33-inning win over Rochester in 1981, appropiately dubbed ‘The Longest Game’.
The 45-minutes long podcast features PawSox legend Mike Tamburro, who was present for all 33 innings. It also includes Hall of Fame players such as Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr., who played in the game. Also featured in the podcast is never-before-heard clips of the radio broadcast for the Red Wings, who stayed on air until play was stopped at 4:07 a.m. in the 32nd inning.