BRISTOL, Conn. — Former New England Patriot Rob Ninkovich will reportedly not have his contract renewed by ESPN.
ESPN is in the midst of another round of layoffs, and this time things are affecting on-air talent. Programming has shifted around with the addition of Pat McAfee’s show in the fall, and the network is evaluating who it has on staff.
Some of the talent that the network is letting go will have their contracts bought out, paid in full but still allowing for their contracts to come off the books.
Others, like Ninkovich, will simply have their deals run out and not renewed. The former Patriots defensive end works for ESPN as an NFL analyst. According to reports, he will not have his deal renewed when it runs out this summer.
Ninkovich has been with ESPN since 2019, where he’s often seen on shows like NFL Live and Get Up. He’s the latest in what some believe are surprising cuts, such as longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett, a fan favorite.
Ninkovich spent eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl titles. He was a co-captain of the team, helping them win Super Bowls against the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.
Ninkovich also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints during his career.