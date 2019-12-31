It’s not easy.
Judging a team’s top-five games over the past decade is a tough task. Judging a team’s top-five games after that team has won three Super Bowls over the past decade while having been to four of the last five Super Bowls is nearly impossible.
But we did it anyway. So here we go:
1. Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
On Feb. 5, 2017, the Patriots trailed by 18 points at the half after quarterback Tom Brady had thrown a pick-six and the Atlanta Falcons had scored five plays following a LaBarrette Blount fumble.
The Patriots opened the second half with Julian Edelman dropping a pass on third-and-12 only to see the Falcons cover 85 yards in eight plays to take a 28-3 lead. The Patriots responded with a 75 yard drive that took 13 plays and more than six minutes off the clock. Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point following the James White touchdown.
It wasn’t their night. Those all over New England thought it was over.
Until it wasn’t.
Brady led a 12-play, 72-yard drive that stalled in the red zone and ended with a Gostkowski field goal to make it 28-12 with 9:44 left.
Pats’ inebacker Dont’a Hightower then forced a strip-sack of Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan three plays later. Brady led a five-play, 25-yard touchdown drive as Danny Amendola was the recipient of another clutch touchdown that cut it to 28-20 following White’s two-point conversion.
But with a 39-yard reception from Devonta Freeman, which came two plays before an incredible 27-yard reception from Julio Jones, it looked like the Falcons were about to make it a two-possession game with four minutes remaining. That was until Ryan took an ill-advised sack by Trey Flowers notched a sack, before Chris Long drew holding penalty to knock the Falcons out of field-goal range.
Then came Julian Edelman’s gravity-defying 23-yard reception, a 20-yard catch from Brady to Amendola, A 13-yard catch from White to set up his own, game-tying touchdown two plays later. An Amendola two-point conversion tied the game with 57 ticks left before Brady orchestrated an eight-play, 75 yard touchdown drive to give New England it’s fifth banner.
2. Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
On Feb. 1, 2015, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll opted not to hand off the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line and Malcolm Butler became a New England hero.
Following two weeks of ‘Deflategate’ drama, the Patriots erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter as Brady completed 10 consecutive passes against the “Legion of Boom” Seahawks to lead the charge. Brady went 14-for-16 for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth.
After having traveled just 21 yards in their first three second-half drives, Brady led a nine-play, 68 yard possession which ended in a four-yard touchdown to Amendola. On the next possession, after the Patriots forced a three-and-out, Brady led a 10-play, 64 yard drive which was capped on a three-yard touchdown to Edelman.
The Seahawks responded by covering 78 yards in six plays, including a 31-yard reception by Lynch and a 33-yard catch by Jermaine Kearse, before Hightower wrestled Lynch down at the 1-yard line and Butler intercepted the slant pass from Russell Wilson to Richard Lockette.
The play will go down not only as one of the most famous defensive plays in Super Bowl history, but also ended the Patriots’ 10-year Super Bowl drought.
3. AFC Championship Game: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (OT)
It was thought to be the game that would keep the Patriots from attending their fourth Super Bowl in five years. No way they could go to Arrowhead Stadium and defeat quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Until they did on Jan. 20, 2019.
The Patriots scored touchdowns on their final three possessions (excluding a kneel-down), capped by Rex Burkhead’s game-winning touchdown run in overtime to finish off a 13-play, 75-yard drive.
Brady and his offense converted three third-and-10s in overtime, including catches by Edelman for 20 yards, Edelman for 15 yards and Rob Gronkowski for 15 yards.
There were four lead changes in the final 3:32 of the fourth quarter as the Patriots avoided a disaster after Brady was intercepted, but the play was negated as Kansas City defensive end Dee Ford lined up offside.
Sony Michel ran for 113 of the Patriots 176 rushing yards while Brady threw for 348 yards, mainly to Edelman (seven receptions, 96 yards) and Gronkowski (six receptions, 79 yards).
4. AFC Divisional Round: Patriots 34, Ravens 31
On Jan. 10, 2015, Brady dug the Patriots out of two different 14-point holes to reach the AFC Championship for a fourth straight year.
Brady threw for three touchdowns while Edelman, former college quarterback, threw a double-pass touchdown to fellow receiver Danny Amendola.
Brady led a masterful crunch-time march completing eight of nine passes and running for a first down in part of a 10-play, 74 yard drive which was capped by a 23-yard touchdown to Brandon LaFell with 5:13 remaining in the contest. It gave the Patriots their first lead of the game.
Duron Harmon sealed the win with an interception in the end zone, halting a nine-play, 53 -yard drive in which Baltimore reached the New England 36-yard line with 1:39 left.
5. Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3
On Feb. 3, 2019, the Patriots’ defense completely dominated one of the league’s most high-powered offenses, not allowing the Los Angeles Rams offense to score a touchdown en route to its sixth Super Bowl title. The Patriots tied the record for the fewest points allowed in a Super Bowl.
In a game that did not feature a touchdown through the first three quarters, Brady ignited a 10-point fourth quarter that included a five-play, 69-yard touchdown drive for the game’s only score.
The final catch of Gronkowski’s career was among his biggest, a 29-yard reception between double (if not triple coverage) that set up Sony Michel’s two-yard touchdown run.
During the drive, Brady was 4-for-4 as he found Gronkowski for 18 yards, Edelman for 13 yards, Burkhead for seven yards before Gronkowski’s 29-yarder.
Edelman became a first-time Super Bowl MVP with 10 catches for 141 yards while Dont’a Hightower had two sacks, and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore sealed the victory with an interception.
