FOXBORO -- Diego Fagundez, the second all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the New England Revolution, has always preferred to let his playing time on the pitch do his talking for him.
"When you're on the bench, you're hoping that you're getting a lot more minutes," Fagundez said after scoring the 52nd goal of his Revolution career to surpass Lee Nguyen on the all-time list, with his goal in the 75th minute of Saturday night's match at Gillette Stadium placing an exclamation mark on a 4-1 victory over Orlando City.
"We’re all warming up and it’s your time to shine and you go in there and try to help out the team as much as possible," Fagundez said of scoring one of New England's three goals in the second half as the Revolution (9-8-6) tied a club-record 11-match unbeaten streak dating back to 2005 in taking the three points.
With nine points in their past three matches, surrendering just one goal over that span, New England has gone on a 7-0-4 roll, improving to 6-4-2 in Foxboro.
"Sometimes, it takes a couple of minutes to go in there and score, so framing it is very good, but right now, I want to be starting, so there’s still a lot more work to do," said Fagundez, who scored his second goal of the season."This is just the beginning for us."
New England has allowed just nine goals over the past 11 matches and gone 8-2-5 when tied or leading at halftime this season. The Revs are also 8-1-4 when scoring first in a match and have scored 18 first-half goals this season.
"The game was a fun game for us, we enjoyed it," Fagundez said. "Before, if we won, we were happy. Now if we win, I don't think we're satisfied. We want to be a better team.
"We just have to keep going -- 11 (unbeaten streak matches) is nothing. We have to make it twelve now."
Fagundez has been presented with a new lease on life with more minutes under new head coach Bruce Arena.
"I’m just trying to do my job. Wherever they put me, I’m going to try to do my best," Fagundez said. ""I remember in Cincinnati right before, a player goes down, so you need to step up. He (Arena) asked me, I said ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try.’ I know how to play soccer and soccer is fun for us, so when I have my opportunity to do that, I try to prove to them that I can play.
"I just have to adjust to wherever they want me to play and hopefully do well."
Despite the win over Orlando City, Fagundez noted there is still room for improvement.
“It was OK," he said. "I think there were inconsistencies in both halves for us, but it was nice to get the three points. This was an important three points for us, because we’ve got some difficult games ahead of us, and certainly next weekend, we’re playing the best team in the league and that’s really going to be challenging.”
Arena intimated that his hunch for Fagundez was correct.
"Diego has played well over the last three weeks. We had goals from four different players -- that’s a positive as well.
"I’m satisfied, " he added, "but we made a lot of mistakes, we’re fortunate. We gave away way too many passes in our defensive half of the field.
"From what I could tell, we’re not in great shape, in terms of the table and all. We’ve got to just get points, whether it’s 11 games without losing, that’s fine and all.
"The biggest thing is to get three points and especially at home. We’ve been able to do that, so that’s a positive. I think this streak has a lot to do with these players. They’ve really been terrific to work with and they’ve played well and they’ve dealt with the good and the bad along the way. So we’ve got to really grind it out to position ourselves for the playoffs and it’s not going to be easy. At least we’re back in the hunt though."
Fagundez heard the call of defender Brandon Bye in setting up his score,now trailing Taylor Twellman on New England's career goal-scoring list.
"When I got the ball, all I heard was Brandon (Bye saying), ‘Come, come, come in,’ and the defender stepped back," Fagundez said.
"All I thought was ‘just shoot this’ and I shot it. I was a little worried the goalkeeper was going to touch it, but when it goes in, it goes in. Hopefully, a lot more come from this."
Newcomer Gustavo Bou scored his second goal in three matches, in the third minute, to put New England in front before a delighted audience of 19,043.
In the second half, Cristian Penilla scored his fourth goal at 47 minutes to extend his scoring streak to three matches. And Carles Gil scored his team-best eighth goal, on a penalty kick (at 60) to extend his scoring streak to four matches.
"At the end of the day, when everybody’s having fun, and everyone’s enjoying it, games like this will come," Fagundez said. "This is a step forward and we just need to get better every day. We need to step in on Monday and Tuesday when we come back in and learn from our mistakes and hopefully play better."
