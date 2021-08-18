REHOBOTH — It would be hard for Kevin Gousie to consider where he is now, as head football coach at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, without the influence of former Falcons head coach Dave Driscoll.
Gousie is a former Falcon running back and linebacker (Class of ’92) under the tutelage of Driscoll. Gousie has served on the D-R sidelines for the past two decades, wearing various coaching hats under the observant eye of Driscoll and his successor, Dave Moura.
Gousie often thinks back to his freshman year on the practice field, listening to words of wisdom from Driscoll and to Moura, who served for fve seasons as head coach, including 18 years with the program. Under Moura, the Falcons reached the South Coast Conference playoff semifinals last season.
“I played for Dave (Driscoll), I coached with Dave, he has had a huge impact on my life,” Gousie said of learning the Driscoll system as a Falcon, then embracing the D-R playbook through the years.
Needless to say, there will be a lot of Driscoll’s influence on the field when the 2021 season begins with practice next week.
The Falcons met with Gousie and his coaches on Monday for orientation and the issuance of helmets and pads etc., introducing themselves to one another and beginning the process of being a competitive football team.
“Dave Driscoll is just the best,” Gousie said. “He’s just a straight-up guy, he does things the right way. He has a system, he knows the system and stays with the system. He understands high school kids and how to get the best out of them.
“I just have to follow the stuff that he taught me and the stuff that Dave (Moura) taught me and go on from there.”
After graduating from D-R, Gousie attended Westfield State and played football for two seasons before enlisting in the U.S. Army and having a tour of duty in Bosnia. Upon his discharge, he enrolled at Bridgewater State, where he obtained his degrees. Gousie is currently a physical education instructor at D-R Middle School.
Coaching got into Gousie’s blood after four seasons of being coached by Driscoll, who also mentored by him in the corridors and classrooms.
“I always wanted to coach, even when I was in college,” Gousie said. “I would go down to the Pop Warner fields and help out down there. It was definitely something that I always wanted to do.
“Dave (Driscoll) had a system where he knew that he could get a player and put him in the right position to give themselves a chance, he added. “Playing for Dave (Driscoll), I knew that was the path that I would end up taking.”
Gousie started as a member of the D-R football program on the freshmen football team’s staff. Gousie began coaching running backs, linebackers and defensive ends. When Moura took the reins of the Falcon program, Gousie became offensive coordinator , quarterbacks coach and defensive secondary coach.
“I did a little bit of everything,” he said.
Gousie has some major holes to fill, losing All-SCC running back Jaren Ramos, quarterback John Marcille, receivers Wes McQuillan and Brodie Jacques and two-way lineman Sam Branco among 19 graduated seniors.
The Falcons lost a one-point game to Old Rochester Regional in the semifinals last season for only D-R’s second loss of the season. The Falcons dropped their first game in a double-overtime thriller to Apponequet.
“I know the league, I’ve been coaching there for 20 years, I grew up in the same system that I’m coaching in,” Gousie said. “The wing-T (offense) and the different defenses that we’ve run, it’s all familiar. We had a great team last year, a great group of kids, we are losing a lot.”
Even having a pandemic-driven spring season of football was a joy, if only because it ended p being an abbreviated season due to postponements.
“With the short season and COVID-19, it was a big group of seniors so it was their year,” Gousie said of the coaching staff’s approach to “win now” instead of a rehearsal for underclassmen. “Those seniors worked hard, they needed to get their playing time, to be show-cased.
“We’ll coach what we’ve got and try to get the best out of them as best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.