NEW YORK — The Providence College Friars were en route from their hotel accommodations on Murray Hill, on the East Side of New York City heading to Madison Square Garden for their opening round game against Butler in the Big East Tournament.
But the Friars never assembled at center court for the 2:30 p.m. tipoff against Butler at the “world’s most famous arena.”
The Big East Tournament, facing coronavirus concerns for large gatherings as determined by the New York City Emergency Management team, cancelled its money-making bonanza of four days of basketball — at halftime of the first-round game between St. John’s and Creighton no less.
“We’re dealing with extraordinary and unparalled challenges,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said upon consultation with conference member presidents and athletic directors as late as noontime Thursday.
The Big East Tournament had already restricted attendance to school officials, team personnel and limited family members – perhaps 200 for each member school.
Upon the NCAA’s decision to also restrict attendance at its March Madness championship series and with the NBA’s decision to cancel, for the foreseeable future the remainder of the season, there was mounting health concerns.
“They (NBA) were operating on a slightly different fact set,” said Ackerman. “Based on the information that we had at the time last night, we thought it was prudent to move forward with limited attendance. We were prepared to adjust as needed.”
The NCAA is making a decision about its tournament because that’s where it has jurisdiction, but then each conference is left to itself to make decisions relative to the events that it manages,” Ackerman said. “We had no heads-up on this one.”
Providence College Athletic Director Bob Driscoll and head coach Ed Cooley were unavailable for comment.
“At the time we heard that directive, the NCAA was not making any determinations other than restricted attendance, so we were following their lead,” continued Ackerman. “The City of New York, at that time, was still not making any determinations and we’ve been consulting with them multiple times daily.”
The Big East Tournament began with two preliminary round games Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
“My prediction is if things escalate in this country, as we’ve seen in other parts of the world, I suspect it’s going to be very difficult for them to hold onto the NCAA Tournament as planned,” said Ackerman.
“We believe the decision is in the best interests of our participants and fans. We’ve had multiple conference calls in the last several days with our board. As recently as Monday, the guidance we were getting from the NCAA was not to cancel or go to a restricted attendance policy unless the local authorities are telling us to do that.
“I assure you we were doing the best that we could, I predict we haven’t seen the end of this.”
For teams like Providence College, with a 19-12 record and with six straight wins, playing a game or two in the Big East Tournament was going to be a springboard for selection into the field for the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re all just having to rely on the authorities who are in the best position to assess the risks and to opine on the available science,” added Ackerman. “I think you’re going to continue to see these real time reactions from various entities.
“It’s frustrating frankly — I don’t think anyone knows what will happen. It’s not easy to tell 20,000 people that they couldn’t come to the Big East Tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.