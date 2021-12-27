ATTLEBORO -- Attendance will be restricted for Tuesday's basketball series between the Atlteboro High and Bishop Feehan High basketball teams.
The girls game will tip off at 4 p.m. at AHS, while the boys' game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, only Attleboro High parents and season ticket holders, as well as Bishop Feehan High parents with a valid voucher, will be admitted.
Both games will be streamed on https://youtube.com/user/DoubleAC.
