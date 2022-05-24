FOXBORO — Since signing with the New England Revolution two years ago, forward Adam Buksa has shown his dominance by tallying 29 goals in 64 regular season matches.
The Polish striker has tallied in six straight MLS matches, matching the longest such streak of his state-side career.
“If we want to the keep getting results, we need to win each and every game regardless of where it takes place,” Buksa said after practice earlier in the week.
Buksa and the New England Revolution will visit New York City FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday night , the first of two matches within four days. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of St. John’s University. New York has conceded just one goal over its last six matches while posting a 5-0-1 record during the stretch.
Buksa and New England will then resume training on Thursday ahead of its MLS clash with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at Gillette Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
These days, however, Buksa’s mind is not far from his native land and bordering Ukraine.
“My home city of Krakow is not far away from the Ukrainian border,” Buksa said. “We definitely feel that in Poland, feel the pain of the Ukrainian people, and we try to help as much as we can.
“Humanitarian help is very necessary for now. But I’m not a politician, I’m a sportsman,” he added. “So, as long as I can, I want to focus on my job and, obviously, off the field try to help as much as I can because this war is not only a war between Russia and Ukraine, it’s a war where the whole world is included.
“It affects all of us. It’s not an easy situation to be in. I think we should act, not aggressively, but very clearly against the Russian invasion and aggression, and show our support for peace for the Ukrainian people in this case.”
The Revolution carry a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions into Wednesday’s contest. New England took a 3-2 victory at FC Cincinnati, its first road win of the 2022 campaign, in its most recent MLS match on Saturday as Buksa extended his career-high scoring streak to seven consecutive matches.
The Polish native has been called into duty by the Polish Natonal Team for its UEFA Nations League Group 4 play for four matches during the “international break” beginning June 1. Buksa and Poland will host Wales in Wroclaw on June 1 for its opener.
He made his first seven appearances at the international level during World Cup Qualifying, helping Poland reach for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup. The 25-year-old striker recorded five goals. He finished World Cup qualifying tied for 10th in goals scored during the current UEFA World Cup Qualifying cycle.
Buksa led New England in scoring last season with 16 goals to go along with four assists in 31 games . This season, Buksa has scored six goals. The 6-foot-3 striker has tallied in s even consecutive matches across all competitions.
“I’m sure he’s going to try to duplicate or do better,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of Buksa’s potential and expectations. “He continues to fit in very well here both on and off the field.”
Buksa has totaled 28 goals and eight assists in 63 MLS regular season appearances, in addition to two goals in five MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
New England bested FC Cincinnati 5-1 in the Round of 32 U.S, Open Cup match on May 11 at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Carles Gil, the reigning MLS MVP, collected the club’s first-ever hat trick in U.S. Open Cup play and his first three-goal outing in a Revolution uniform .
The Revolution hold a 22-17-5 all-time record in the Open Cup, with a 9-12-1 mark against MLS opposition. If they advance past NYCFC on Wednesday, New England will move into the Quarterfinal Round for the third time in its last five tournaments since 2016.
New England owns a 9-6-5 all-time record in all competitions against New York City FC, including a 3-1-1 mark over the last five encounters. Wednesday’s match is the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference rivals in U.S. Open Cup play.
Buksa has scored on headers in four consecutive matches, leading MLS over the past three seasons in headed shots (89) and goals (13), duels won (408) and aerial duels (241).
“There’s only one approach: we have to be professional each and every day, take care of ourselves,” Buksa said. “It’s also very important to recover well between these games.”