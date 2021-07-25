FOXBORO — No other player residing on the roster of an MLS franchise this season has played more matches (255) and been rewarded with more starts (252) during their careers than New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell.
The first-round draft pick out of the University of Louisville, the very first pick in 2013, Farrell once again lended his expertise to the defensive profile of New England Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on the strength of two goals from Gustavo Bou.
With his complete-match, 90-minute performance, Farrell surpassed Luis Robles (22,410 with the NY Red Bulls and Miami) for most minutes played by an active MLS rostered individual.
Farrell also surpassed former New England goalkeeper Matt Reis for most appearances (254), trailing only Shalrie Joseph and Diego Fagundez in appearances (261) and starts in a Revolution uniform, ranking third on the club in minutes played behind that pair.
“We had a little bit of a lull (0-1-2 before three straight wins with two shutouts) and now we’re back kind of getting things where we want to be and we need to keep that going,” Farrell said, the New England captain always placing team goals over individual accomplishments.
“We need to follow up the road results with a win at home and keep that momentum going. I think momentum’s so huge in this league.”
Farrell masterfully helped New England own a one-goal lead at intermission by reducing the angle on a short side left shot by Montreal’s Mason Toye in the 34th minute. Then in the 55th minute and again at 65, he again preserved the margin with blocks of Djodjj Mihailovic drives.
In the meantime, Bou’s eighth goal off the season in the 29th minute put the Revolution in front after Carles Gil (at 26) and Teal Bunbury (at 40) had goals waved off due to offside infractions.
Bou, the No. 2 goal scorer in MLS, drilled a shot from atop the penalty box area, off of the crossbar, the ball dropping into the top left corner with Arnor Traustason assisting. He scored again, No. 9 of the season, in the 73rd minute after a nifty exchanges of passes from Lucas Maciel Felix to Brandon Bye to Carles Gil.
With shutouts of Atlanta and Miami, the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution (10-3-3) have an MLS best 30 goals scored this season, standing second only to Seattle in goal differential (at plus-11).
The Revolution also have an MLS best home winning percentage (.857) with a 6-1 record in Foxboro and with the victory, New England’s 10th of the campaign, it represents the second fastest start to such success in club history.
Farrell and the backline was pressured by Montreal, which completed 82 percent of its passes (478), had 57 percent of the ball possession and generated 18 shots.
Notably, Farrell has appeared in 30 or more matches in six of his MLS seasons thus far. Farrell is the lone member of the Revolution to have started and played every minute of all 16 matches this season.
“We’ve just worked on not giving up a lot of goals,” Farrell said, never knowing from week to week who he will play alongside of, a bargain in that he plays at $400,000 per season. “Guys who’ve stepped up and played minutes have done well.
“I’m happy for that. If we want to get to where we want to be at the end of the year and be playing in competitive games in the postseason, then we need to keep on tightening things up.”
The Revolution had a streak of 325 scoreless minutes snapped in the 79th minute when Montreal scored. It was the first goal conceded since the 24 th minute of the team’s July 7 match against Toronto FC.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily mentorship but I just try to talk to them about things I see, things that we can do better on the field,” Farrell said of working with recent USMNT call-up Henry Kessler, A.J. DeLaGarza, Bye, Christian Malfa, Jon Bell and Maciel. Against Montreal, Farrell was paired with Bye, Malfa and Bell.
“All the guys have a good relationship off the field so I think that’s important for them to grow, being part of this organization,” Farrell said. “Kessler, Jon Bell, obviously I play a little more with Maciel in the backline. The sky’s the limit for those guys. They’re really talented. They’re all great players and great people.”
“We need to get back to winning at home. They’re (Montreal) a talented team. They have good pieces up front and a good backline.”
According to Arena, no matter who starts alongside Farrell, he is a settling influence.
“We’re constantly trying to find a way that’s best suited for the players,” Arena said. “Each week, we get to know the players a little bit more. Obviously, the games answer a lot of questions we have. Game-to-game, week-to-week, depending on player availability, we try to position our team as best we can given our strengths and weaknesses.
“You learn something every day as a coach, as a player. We’re trying to figure out ways to get our team better. We know we need to improve. There are a variety of things we often talk to the team about where we have to get better.”
“Hopefully, from week to week we see improvement,” Arena added, “but we know it’s not a perfect world and there’s going to be some peaks and valleys along the way. We always strive for perfect and realize we’re not going to come close to that, but the simple fact is we have a long way to go, and we have a lot of areas we can improve on.”
