ATTLEBORO -- Veteran Bishop Feehan High lacrosse coach Tom Sheerin is the Shamrocks' new varsity boys lacrosse coach, the school announced Thursday.
Sheerin, who has been on the coaching staff since the school introduced the game as a varsity sport in 2005, will replace Christian Schatz, who became Feehan's athletic director last summer.
"We couldn't be happier than to have Tom join our head coaching staff," said Schatz. "His knowledge of the game and his enthusiasm and passion will serve our student-athletes very well.”
Sheerin was on the coaching staff of the 2017 varsity lacrosse team that reached the Division 2 South Sectional finals. Sheerin also has 21 years of coaching experience with the Attleboro Titans youth lacrosse program
Sheerin has coached some local athletes from third grade all the way through senior year of high school.
“I love the sport,” he said. “It’s a stress release for me.”
Sheerin lives in Attleboro, with his wife, Pam. They are parents of three Feehan alumni: Brigitte ’10, Thomas ’13 and Dante ’18.
The Shamrocks won nine matches in 2019 and reached the Division 2 South quarterfinals.
