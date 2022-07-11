PLAINVILLE — The Attleboro Area Golf Association held its Junior Championship on Monday with 17-year old Chad Correia coming out as the champion of the event in the boys 15-18 year-old division
The Bishop Feehan student shot a 71 at Heather Hill Country Club to win with a two-stroke lead over Matt Murray, another Feehan student.
In the girls 16-18 division Bishop Feehan golfer Carol Pignato took the title with a score of 82, winning by 12 strokes.
In the boys 14 and under division, which was only nine holes, 12-year old Stefan Mooney won with a low score of 51.
In the AAGA High School Shootout, which ran simultaneously with the Junior tournament, the Bishop Feehan’s No. 2 team took home the crown with a team score of 222 strokes. Correia, Matt Murray, Pignato and John Kane were the four scorers for the Shamrocks.
North Attleboro (234) and Mansfield (258) followed. Feehan’s No. 1 team scored 279.