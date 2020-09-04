Zach Stephenson will be swinging for the fences next Saturday.
The Bishop Feehan High School senior from Mansfield and member of the Shamrock baseball team was selected in June to participate in the first ever A Shot for Life Home Run Derby, a benefit to raise funds for brain cancer research at the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital.
While Stephenson, who is University of Connecticut-bound, will be bringing his bat to the baseball field, Norton High School’s Destiny McGrath will be bringing her bat for the softball side of the competition on Sunday.
Each of the 16 baseball student-athletes and 16 softball student-athletes were selected based upon their high school athletic resumes as being among the best of their peers in the state. Each sought out donations from family, friends and community sponsors with the event’s goal to raise more than $30,000 for the research lab.
In July, the ASFL organization hosted its eighth annual basketball shooting skills competition with the event raising over $40,000 for the research lab. ASFL founder Mike Slonina started the basketball charity event in 2013 and sought a new tradition of student-athletes for baseball and softball competition.
McGrath, the Lancers’ senior shortstop and captain-elect for Coach Wade Lizotte, hit .432 during her freshman and sophomore seasons with a .516 on-base percentage, having 70 hits in 49 games. Moreover, she was a main cog for the Lancers winning 19 games and taking home the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title in 2019.
The baseball home run derby will be staged Sept. 12 with the softball home run derby set for Sept. 13.
Stephenson has patrolled the outfield for Coach Erik Everton at Bishop Feehan, mostly in center field, batting at a .375 rate. He has yet to hit a home run for the Shamrocks, but he hit two this summer during his 30-game New England area schedule with the GBG Hawks and three during the 2019 summer season.
“I’m more of a line-drive hitter, I’m not a huge home run guy,” the six-foot, 170-pound Stephenson said. “I’m just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere.
“It’s always good to do charity; it will be a fun event, too,” he said. “They were looking at top kids, not just pitchers. It’s the same thing as the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby.”
For the 16-member ASFL competition, each player has four minutes to jack as many pitches out of the park as possible. The top eight home run hitters after the opening round move on, followed by semifinal and final round stages. The fence moves back after each round. Any home runs hit in the last 30 seconds are worth double.
Stephenson has been with the GBG Hawks since the age of 13 and oddly enough, was a catcher throughout most of his formative Little League and youth baseball leagues. When he joined the Hawks, he was one of three catchers on the roster and opted to get more playing time by moving to the pastures.
Stephenson actually lives down the street from the Mansfield-based GBG training facility. With coronavirus pandemic health guidelines, his bat and Rawlings glove were reduced to being taken out daily for some hitting and catching with his brothers.
“I was happy to be playing, but I didn’t play too well — I started off something like 0-for-12,” Stephenson said of his return to facing live pitching. “It was really weird. I look at the high school season to get going and with summer ball, I’m usually feeling pretty good. I started getting going after a while, but the first few games, it was like oh-my-god!
“Timing was a problem – going from hitting in a cage to facing live pitching,” he added. “Curve balls, fastballs, mixing pitches — it was tough.”
Defensively, playing almost exclusively in center field was not an issue. His reads of the ball off of the bat and his arm strength were above average.
“Defensively, I felt great – that’s always been my go-to thing,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always prided myself on. When I started playing center field with the Hawks, I kind of realized that, wow, I’m good at this and I kind of faded away from catching.”
He’s earned high praise from Everton.
“He is an excellent baseball player,” Everton said of Stephenson, who bats left-handed, but throws right-handed. “He is one of the best hitters I have seen and also has one of the strongest arms I have seen.”
Stephenson’s older brother Colin also played baseball at Bishop Feehan and is currently attending Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. His younger brother Sean, a junior at Bishop Feehan, looms as a pitcher-infielder (first base and third base) for the 2021 edition of Shamrock baseball.
All of those backyard home run derby games will come into play during the competition at Austin Preparatory School in Reading.
“All three are excellent baseball players with an intense competitive drive,” Everton added. “More importantly, all three are very respectful and honorable young men — mom (Gina Giarusso) and dad (Rob, a former Cumberland High Clipper and Vermont Catamount baseball player) did a great job raising them.”
A versatile player
Stephenson, who is also a striker for Feehan’s boys’ soccer team, is a game-changer in that he gets on base with his bat and can alter an inning with the prowess of his glove and arm from the outfield.
“I feel that I can play ‘gold glove’ defense because I have range in centerfield,” he said. “I can get on base and go station to station, steal a base and I think that I have a high motor to score runs.”
Stephenson generally bats in the leadoff spot of the order for the GBG Hawks, for whom he’s played for the last three seasons, and can be stationed in the No. 3, 4 or 5 spots for the Shamrocks. “I think that I have that gap-to-gap power so that I can knock in runs. I think that I have that ability to create runs.”
Opportunities gained and lost
Stephenson has always been one to make the most opportunities in front of him. He wanted to play Division I baseball and garnered interest from programs like Villanova, UMass-Amherst, Georgetown and Northeastern.
“I had a good summer last summer and they (UConn) liked my tools — my goal has always been to play Division I baseball,” Stephenson said. “Over the past several years, I have had great success in top showcase tournaments against Division I committed pitchers.
“I wanted to play in a strong program for an opportunity to go to Omaha (the site of the NCAA World Series). I pride myself competing and winning against the best competition available.”
In addition to playing at a Division I school, a school with a top academic reputation was just as important.
“My parents always instilled that in me, that if you don’t do well academically, things start getting taken away,” he said.
So it’s off to UConn for Stephenson, but it’ll be without some of the memories he hoped to have.
He laments not being able to run out alongside Shamrock senior Nick Norko to play some defense in the outfield, missing the everyday camaraderie of being in Feehan’s classroom, corridors and the baseball clubhouse this spring. The coronavirus stripped the Shamrocks of a shot at the Division 2 South Tournament title, considering the strength of the assembled student-athletes and the experience at hand.
In addition to his other talents, Stephenson was also being groomed as a late-inning relief pitcher and closer for the Shamrocks.
“I know how to pitch, but I don’t focus on pitching,” Stephenson said. “I’m accurate; I’m hoping to close next year.”
“I completely missed it (junior year), we were all sad when the season got canceled,” he said. “Our team was strong everywhere, we were all talking about making a state (tournament) run. Everyone was a multi-sport athlete. It was heartbreaking.”
In the spring of 2021, hopefully, Stephenson and the Shamrocks will be playing baseball with their new conference affiliation, the Catholic Conference with such statewide strong programs as St. Mary’s of Lynn and Austin Prep.
“We’re going to get some very good Division 2 and Division 3 teams,” he said. “We’re excited to get out there and play some baseball again.
“I love baseball and I am always working hard to become the best ballplayer I can.”
