ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High field hockey team moved within two points of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament by taking a 2-1 decision over Attleboro at Tozier-Cassidy Field Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Hornet goalie Kayla Hunter earned the first star by denying the Bombardiers on a penalty stroke early in the second half to preserve the one-goal lead.
Hunter totaled 10 saves and blanked Attleboro until 1:35 remained when Campbell Compton scored from Maddie Ellis. Hunter received staunch defensive play out of the midfield by Lindsay Devine.
Abby Varrechione scored the match-winner for the Hornets (8-4-1) in the 50th minute with a reverse stick shot off of a feed from Stori Rounds.
Mansfield had gained a one-goal edge by halftime as Grace Danehy whacked in a rebound shot after a penalty corner. Ava Haggerty totaled 10 saves in the AHS net.
Mansfield next hosts Franklin Thursday, while AHS (6-6-1) continues its bid for a post-season berth by visiting rival Bishop Feehan.
Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Stang 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks scored a pair of second half goals to overcome a one-goal deficit in stunning the Spartans in the Eastern Athletic Conference match. Senior Laurel Bellemore scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks in the 51st minute.
Sarah Collette netted the tying tally for Bishop Feehan in the ninth minute on a drive from the right side. Shamrock goalie Jenna Gross (three saves) blanked the Spartans during the first half. Bishop Feehan had a 5-4 edge in shots and a wide 15-7 advantage in penalty corners.
Bishop Feehan (3-10-2), who will host cross-town rival Attleboro on Thursday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 0
FRANKLIN — The Kelley-Rex Division powerhouse Panthers scored goals in each half to dismiss the upset bid by King Philip. The Warriors (7-5-2) created three shots and five penalty corners.
Makenzie Manning, the KP goalie, was superb in facing 13 Franklin penalty corners and making 20 saves. The Warriors had lost a 3-0 decision to Franklin earlier in the season. KP next hosts Taunton Thursday.
North Attleboro 1, Stoughton 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Big Red’s quest for a post-season berth continued by taking a point in the Hockomock League match with Stoughton. North took the lead at 13:08 of the first half by Emma Bailey.
Emma Strachan made two saves as the Rocketeers held a 6-3 edge in shots and 12-3 advantage in penalty corners. North Attleboro (4-6-3) will travel to Sharon Thursday.
