It wasn’t known at the time just how much the New England Patriots offense would struggle. But looking back on it, a special teams play merely eight minutes into the game was among the biggest the Patriots had on Sunday as they earned a 16-10 AFC East victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The 4th-and-14 call itself was something the Patriots had confidence in due to something they had seen in film. And when the Bills didn’t adjust, they exposed them.
The Patriots went all-out in blocking a Corey Bojorquez’s punt. They brought in vice corner J.C. Jackson, who is usually tasked with slowing down a punt team’s gunners on the outside, at the end of the line. The Bills, however, did not bring in their gunner in from the outside to help aid in the protection. They were outnumbered.
New England rushed 10. Buffalo blocked with eight. Two Bills gunners were outside, left with no one to block, as Jackson came around the right end, dove for the block and got up only to have teammate Jonathan Jones jump on his back. It showed the amount of Patriots in the backfield.
Although, neither of them recovered it. Special teams captain Matthew Slater was in the perfect spot as he scooped up the ball near the Buffalo 10 yard line, crossed the goal line untouched and fell to the ground in jubilation.
“It was a great call by Joe (Judge) and Cam (Achord),” Bill Belichick said after the game. “We talked about it before the game. We had good field position. They’re backed up. And they didn’t bring the gunners back in so we just brought them off the edge. I think they started bringing them back in after that.”
Slater said much of the same.
“That was something that we felt good about,” Slater told reporters, via WEEI. “J.C. (Jackson) did a great job of timing it up. I can’t ever remember a vice corner blocking a punt since I’ve been here, so (he did) a great job of timing it up, and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. But that’s just really him just making a play and taking advantage of a look that we saw.”
Making it all the more special was that fact that it was part of a career day for Jackson (punt block, two interceptions) and led to a career milestone for Slater. The decade-long veteran has been waiting to score his first touchdown since he started in New England in 2008.
“You dream of, as a kid, being able to score,” Slater said. “And even being 34 years old, I’m still a kid, so I can dream. Man, God is good. That was fun.”
It was just the first big play made by Jackson as he intercepted a pair of passes by quarterback Josh Allen.
The first of which came six minutes later in the first quarter as Jackson tracked an under thrown ball intended for Zay Jones. Jackson, despite being a few yards behind Jones, leaped up for the interception at the New England 10 yard line and returned it 19 yards.
It was the second forced turnover of the quarter for the Patriots defense.
“Just going out there and competing and finishing plays, man,” Jackson said of his defensive mindset. “We just knew what this game was going to be about. We had to finish, compete and that’s really about it.”
That wasn’t actually it for Jackson either.
With the Patriots holding a mere 13-6 lead in the third quarter, Jackson came away with his second interception on Allen, again which was intended for Jones. Jackson made the catch after a slight bobble, all while getting both feet in on the sideline.
“So, the receiver, he ran a go route,” Jackson said of the play. “Then Josh Allen got out of the pocket and started scrambling, then receiver tried to come back to the ball and I guess I just competed and got the ball before he did.”
Jackson was the first player to have both a blocked punt and interception (two), since Patrick Chung did so for the Patriots in 2011, according to NFL Research. Jackson added two tackles as well for the defense, which gave up its first touchdown of the season.
“Knowing we got a lot of guys in the defense who make plays, who can blitz, who can rush the passer, great guys in the secondary,” Jackson said, “We just get amped up and fired up.”
The unbeaten Patriots (4-0) will travel to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
