ATTLEBORO — Ethan Destefani, Ricky Boysen, Mick Heneghan and Tyler Cooper collected three points apiece, but the Northeast Generals still fell in a pair of North American Hockey League games to East Division-leading New Jersey 7-5 and 4-2.
The Generals trail Maryland for the final playoff spot by seven points, but with two games at hand and 12 games remaining. Northeast next travels to Alaska to take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears in a pair of two-game series’ over the next two weekends.
Heneghan continues to put together an impressive season for the Generals with 37 points in 46 games.
In the first game of the series with New Jersey, Kyle Schroeder gave the Generals a 1-0 lead, while Tyler Cooper’s 14th goal of the season on a power play knotted the score at 2-2. Joe Stanizzi totaled 30 saves in goal for Northeast.
In the second game, Destefani had a first period tip-in goal for Northeast. The Generals had a 22-9 edge in shots in the period and 56-29 in the game.
Adam Smith scored his first goal for the Generals early in the third period to regain the lead.
