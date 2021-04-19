REHOBOTH -- The Fall 2 season finale for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School football team at Greater New Bedford Voke has been canceled, but D-R is attempting to schedule another opponent to fill the date.
The Falcons were to travel to Greater New Bedford Voke Friday for a South Coast Conference against the Bears, but GNBV is in COVID-19 protocol and will be unable to field a team for the game.
