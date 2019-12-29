The New England Patriots will play on AFC Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009 following a 27-24 upset loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Here are our biggest takeaways from the stunner at Gillette Stadium.
Playoff Picture
With the 12-4 Patriots dropping to the No. 3 seed in the AFC with the loss to Miami, they will welcome the 9-7 Tennessee Titans to Gillette Stadium next Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. (CBS). The Titans, who finished second in the AFC South behind the Houston Texans, earned the sixth and final seed in the AFC Playoff picture by beating out Pittsburgh and Oakland for the final seed on Sunday with a decisive victory over the Texans.
Offensive inconsistency continues
The Patriots were praised following a Week-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. They had found their running game and thus found their offensive identity, right? The loss to Miami proved that it is not the case. This offensive group is still as inconsistent as it had been all year long.
Quarterback Tom Brady was overthrowing receivers when he had time in the pocket. Receivers were dropping passes when Brady was on-target, and the running game was there, and then it wasn’t. All in all, the Patriots offense put together two, perhaps three sound quarters, but failed to do so throughout the entire game, and it cost them.
A defensive outlier
The Patriots defense had not looked like that in quite some time. New England entered Sunday’s game having not allowed a 300-yard passer in 23 regular-season games. Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick ended that streak, as he went 28-for-41 for 320 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
The Dolphins tallied 389 yards of offense (third-highest this season) on 5.7 yards per play. They scored nearly eight points more than their average this season as they spread out the strong Patriots secondary and attacked them in the middle of the field.
Not a great showing for DPOY candidate
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was the best cornerback in the NFL this season. Game after game he completely shut down opponents’ No. 1 receivers. Until Sunday.
Gilmore was on Miami’s DeVante Parker for the majority of the game as the Dolphins receiver finished with eight receptions on 11 passes thrown his way for 137 yards. Parker had catches of 28, 24, 23, 21, 18, 10, eight and five yards.
“I feel like I let 52 other players down today, but he made some plays,” Gilmore said of losing the matchup. “It is what it is. I can handle it. I know the type of player I am. I know I’ve just got to go back to the practice field and practice harder and get ready for the (next) game.”
Flores beats Belichick
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores lost his first matchup against Patriots coach Bill Belichick this year, 43-0 in Week 2, but became the fourth former Belichick assistant to defeat him in his first year. He joins Detroit coach Matt Patricia (2018), former Denver coach Josh McDaniels (2009) and former New York Jets coach Eric Mangini (2006).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.