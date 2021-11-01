NORTON —– The Norton High football team won its first seven games of the season, leaving the Lancers not only looking to be a high seed for the MIAA Division 5 playoffs, but to earn a home game or two at Adams Field as well.
“We have nobody to blame but ourselves,” Norton High coach Jim Artz said after his Lancers absorbed a 35-0 loss at Dover-Sherborn in a Tri-Valley League game in its regular season finale Friday night. As a result, Norton’s first setback of the season dropped the Lancers four spots in the power rankings to a No. 9 seed.
Norton now finds itself having to board a bus for a two-hour-plus ride on the road Saturday to begin its quest for the Division 5 title at Pittsfield.
While Norton lost home field advantage, Attleboro High was snubbed from the Division 1 playoffs as a result of the Bombardiers’ canceled “no game” with New Bedford High due to COVID-19 protocol on the second weekend of the season.
A likely win over the 0-7 Whalers would have boosted Attleboro’s quality points. Instead, with merely two wins on the season, AHS was left out of postseason consideration due to the minimum qualifying standard of three wins under MIAA guidelines.
Instead, the Bombardiers will meet none other than the Whalers of New Bedford in the opening round of the non playoff round-robin schedule Friday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
“We felt all along that it would come back to have an impact on our season,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said. The MIAA ruled it to be “no game” at the time due to New Bedford being unable to field a team to be competitive due to contagion concerns. Rather than award AHS a forfeit win and give the Bombardiers points in the power rankings, the “no game” eventually came back to haunt them.
King Philip, Mansfield and Bishop Feehan all face top-eight seeds when they host home games Friday for the MIAA Division 2 playoffs.
The seven-win Warriors of King Philip, the No. 3 seed in Division 2, will host Chelmsford (6-2) at Macktaz Field with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The five-win Hornets, the No. 6 seed in Division 2, will host Barnstable (6-2) with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Alumni Field. Finally, the six-win Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan, the No. 8 seed in Division 2, will host unbeaten (8-0) Reading with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
In the Division 3 playoffs, North Attleboro (5-3) is the No. 3 seed and will entertain Plymouth North (5-3) at Community Field.
Foxboro (6-1) will take a six-game win streak into their Division 4 playoff game as the No. 3 seed against Newburyport (4-4).
In the Division 6 playoffs, South Coast Conference member Seekonk (3-4) has a first-round game against the No. 1 seed in the field, unbeaten (8-0) Stoneham on the road. The area’s other SCC member, Dighton-Rehoboth (2-5) will have a non-playoff game at Archbishop Williams.
“If we had done what we were supposed to do, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Artz said of his Lancers’ predicament.
By losing at Dover-Sherborn, Norton dropped four spots in the power rankings, while the Raiders moved up four spots.
“We controlled our destiny, I’m not going to complain about us losing,’ Artz said. “We did it. The way that we played Friday (at Dover-Sherborn) we earned that bus ride out to Pittsfield (a 6 p.m. kickoff at Berkshire Community College.
Norton still has the opportunity to gain no less than a share of the Tri-Valley League championship with a victory over Bellingham on Thanksgiving Day. Losing to Dover-Sherborn created a longer and harder road to the Division 5 Super Bowl for the Lancers.
“If we had done what we were supposed to do (in beating Dover-Sherborn), we might have gotten even up to No. 4 (seeding) and have two home games,” Artz said. “Dover-Sherborn jumped four spots and we fell four spots.
“If we won, we’re probably sitting at that No. 4 and No. 5 spot and get two home games. The way that we played, we don’t deserve it. That’s on us, nobody else.”
