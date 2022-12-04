PROVIDENCE -- Goalie Keith Kinkaid totaled a season-high 46 saves while blanking the Hartford Wolf Pack for all but the final three minutes of the AHL contest Sunday in leading the Providence Bruins to a 3-1 victory.
The PBs scored three goals within a six-minute span of the second period to take a three-goal advantage into the third period for Kincaid.
In addition, the Bruins killed off eight penalties.
Jack Ahcan's first goal of the season at 8:52 of the second period, a slap shot from the left boards, proved to be the game-winning goal while extending his point streak to five games. Vinni Lettieri assisted on the play to stretch his point streak to three games.
Josh Didier's slap shot from the right point with former PC Friar and Franklin native Mike Callahan assisting on the play put Providence in front at 7:33 of the second period. Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins with 6:59 left in the second stanza.
Providence (14-3-5) was limited to just 22 shots in the contest and was unable to convert a pair of power-play chances.