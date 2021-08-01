Adam Buksa is often led to believe that the goal posts and crossbars are his worst enemies, rather than any opposing defender.
“Posts and crossbars love me since the beginning of 2020,” Buksa said after scoring the match-winning goal for the New England Revolution Saturday in stoppage time in a 3-2 decision over the New York Red Bulls. “I don’t share that love, but I’m taking that because if I keep scoring and we keep winning, that’s great.”
In beating the Red Bulls 3-2 for its fourth straight victory, New England (11-3-3) remains atop the Eastern Conference. During the four-match span, the Revolution have outscored foes by an 11-3 margin.
The 25-year-old Polish native made his 40th MLS appearance and now has eight goals on the season, two shy of the team-best 10 scored by Gustavo Bou.
“I think I played a solid 90 minutes,” Buksa said, having taken seven shots. “Obviously, I could’ve scored a hat trick, but I’m very happy to score that one winning goal.
“Obviously, I was a bit unlucky with the post, with the crossbar.”
New England’s “Designated” Players, Carles Gil, Bou and Buksa were in the starting lineup together for a seventh time and factored in all three goals in beating New York. In truth, the trio has been involved with 28 of the club’s 33 goals this season.
“It’s not enough to win at home., we’’ve been good at home (one loss),” Buksa added. “That’s our fortress, but we also have to keep winning away from home. We’re doing that, so that’s perfect.
“There’s still 17 games left, so there’s plenty of points to get, plenty of points to lose so nothing changes. We need to stay focused until the very end.”
The Revolution have scored three or more goals in five matches this season, including two of the past three. New England is on a pace to surpass the club record for goals (55) in a single season, set in 2003 and again in 2005.
Twice the host Red Bulls took the lead and twice New England scored equalizers — Bou in the 60th minute and Bye in the 84th minute before Buksa’s match-winner in stoppage time.
“It was a very, very tough, challenging game,” Buksa added of the Revolution rallying three times to get a goal. “We struggled in the first 15 minutes against the Red Bulls because they pressed us high. We were ready for that, but for some reason we didn’t play our game.
“We weren’t as confident as we should’ve been. But then we found our rhythm. We could’ve lost it, because in the 85th minute we were still down 2-1, so we showed huge character with our team.
“I thought we proved that we are a very, very serious team that can be down for over 90 minutes in a game and win it in the end, which is great.”
New England will bid for its fifth straight win Wednesday at Gillette Stadium against Nashville SC.
Buksa’s goal, in the first minute of stoppage time, was not unexpected. “We were saying to each other that it’s not the end, we have to take a big chance to score the third goal because we were capable of doing that.
“It was very tough, a lot of tears and pain, but that tastes the best in the end when you win these such games.
“We conceded an unlucky second goal. That kind of forced us to push higher and forward, even more than before then. If you want to win MLS Cup, it doesn’t matter where you play, you have to win.
“The last seconds was all about character and fight, and we stayed strong together. That togetherness in crucial moments is very important.
“I would say character always beats talent, beats individual skills. If you have a great group of people that want to fight for each other then you’ll win, and that happened.”
