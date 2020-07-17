NORTON — When the people at Mass Golf started brainstorming about how they could help during the coronavirus pandemic, they came up with an idea: free golf for first responders at the organization’s course in Norton.
Little did they realize what a success it would be.
Since the program began in mid-May, more than 200 first responders have taken advantage of the offer to play for free at The Links at Mass Golf, the par-3 course operated by the organization that oversees the sport in Massachusetts.
“We know golf is a safe and relaxing recreational activity, and it’s a great way to help these individuals get away from what they’ve been experiencing throughout this pandemic,” said Jesse Menachem, executive director of Mass Golf.
Drew Chapman, head pro at The Links, said many first responders have taken advantage of the offer more than once. Players have come from all over the state, he said.
“There’s been a tremendous response,” he said. “We’ve been very pleased we’ve been able to help.”
The offer is good for medical professionals, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and active military personnel. For more details, call 508-222-0555 or visit linksatmassgolf.org.
