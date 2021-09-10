ATTLEBORO — Jean-Paul Dujardin and Jeff Johnson prevailed in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Dustin Demers and Dan Belhumeur in the opening round of the Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament Friday.
In another men’s open match, Bruce Ogilvie and Tom McNaulty swept past Eric Rogers and Joseph Puccia, 6-1, 6-2.
In mixed doubles, Mike Murphy and Kate Mangriatti-Hynes defeated Roberta Preve and Chris Slater, 6-0, 6-2 while Scott Reznich and Emily Monlohb downed Dan and Jen Green, 6-0, 6-2.
In the men’s senior doubles, Mike DiGiantommaso and Keith Spodek rallied past Manny Pacheco and Manny Toppins, 2-6, 7-5, 7-4.
The tourney resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Bishop Feehan High and Finberg Field tennis courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.