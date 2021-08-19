FOXBORO -- The Attleboro Area Golf Association's Open Tournament has become a 54-hole tournament.
Due to the forecast for heavy rain and the likelihood of unplayable conditions for Thursday's first round of play at the Foxborough Country Club, the AAGA Tournament Committee has opted to reduce the tournament to a three-day, 54-hole tournament.
The first round of play will be played Friday at the Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville with the second round of play to commence Saturday at the Heather Hill CC in Pliainville.
The AAGA Tournament Committee has opted to make a "cut" in the field after two days and 36 holes of play for the final round of play Sunday at the Norton CC.
"The last time that we had to cancel was 1984," AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach said. "We struggled with rounds before, but this is only the second time that we had to wash out a round."
Upon consultation with Foxborough CC pro Steve Fields on Wednesday, "it was really our call," Beach said. "The people at Foxborough didn't tell us to play or not to play, but it was quite obvious that by 11 a.m. we'd have to have everyone off of the golf course."
"It's a Committee decision, but we didn't want to have people go out at 7 a.m. and play 11 holes and then sit around. Or guys who show up at 11 for their tee times and they can't play until 3."
Then upon consultation with Heather Hill CC General Manager Elmo Finocchi and AAGA Tournament Committee member Steve Finocchi, the AAGA devised a plan where the course would be able to host the complete field of players for Saturday's second round. Initially the field would have been reduced to the low 36 hole scores and ties for the scheduled third round at Heather Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.