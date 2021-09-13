PLAINVILLE — Firstup turned an early first-over move into her sixth win of the year after capturing the $22,500 fillies and mares Winners-Over pacing feature at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon.
Driver Shawn Gray settled Firstup into third while Stowaway Hanover (Ron Cushing) set the tempo on the point. But shortly after the initial :26 quarter, Gray pulled Firstup and made their way to the front. As the race reached three-quarters the field was tightly bunched with horses motoring two and three deep despite the swift 1:22.2 fraction. But around the turn, Firstup pulled away by 1-1/2 lengths and then paced away clear by three at the line where she won in a season’s best tying 1:52.1.
On the strength of the win, Firstup ($6.40) pushed her earnings to $57,729 for owner Jesmeral Stable. Sheena Mcelhiney trains the winner.
In the all female undercard $17,500 conditioned event, Powered By Mach (Drew Monti) got aired out past the quarter, but managed to take the lead and hold it until the wire. After getting to the three-quarters in 1:24.1, Powered By Mach was joined by Shes A Fireball (Ron Cushing) who paced stride for stride with her around the far turn and down the stretch. But Shes A Fireball could not get by as Powered By Mach was tough and pulled away late by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:53.3.
It was the second win in a row for Powered By Mach ($7.60) who is owned by Fox Racing and trained by Jimmy Nickerson.
Monti and Nickerson also collaborated for victory with Bettor In Cash ($5.60) giving each two wins for the day.
Kevin Switzer Jr. also registered a driving double on Monday.
Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday (Sept. 16) with post time at 2 p.m.
