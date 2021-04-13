FOXBORO -- The Hockomock League football game between Foxboro High and Franklin High slated for Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
The intra-divisional meeting between the 3-2 Foxboro High Warriors of the Davenport Division and the 3-2 Panthers of the Kelley-Rex Division was scheduled to be played at Foxboro High's Sam Berns Field. The game will not be re-scheduled, thus Foxboro's next game will be a renewal of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry game, an April 24 meeting with Mansfield.
