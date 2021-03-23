MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield High School football game at Taunton High scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
Due to a case of COVID-19 at Mansfield High, the game has now been moved to the "open" week of the Hockomock League season for member schools on Friday April 16 at Taunton.
