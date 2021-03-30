NORTON -- Saturday's scheduled Tri-Valley League football game between Norton High and Millis has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. The game was slated for a 10 a.m. kickoff, but plans are now to reschedule the game for April 24.
Football game between Norton High and Millis postponed
- By Peter Gobis pgobis@thesunchronicle.com
