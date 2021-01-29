FRANKLIN — Football will indeed be played during the MIAA’s revised “Fall-II” sports calendar.
In a ruling Friday by the MIAA, football and indoor track was given permission to take place during the Fall II season, set to start Feb. 25 and continue through April 25.
In addition, those conferences which opted to postpone the fall slate of events, such as the South Coast Conference for field hockey, volleyball, soccer, golf and cross country, can now schedule those events for the Fall II season.
Per MIAA guidelines, there will be no sponsored postseason tournaments in any of the Fall II sports.
Most notably, there will be no indoor practices on inclement weather days.
“No football team activities may take play indoors,” the MIAA Task Force said in rendering its decision. “Team planning should consider innovative coaching methods, with zoom meetings and film sessions in lieu of group/in-person meetings.”
According to Executive Director Bill Gaine, “The actions are the culmination of the work of our membership committed to establishing optimal standards of health and safety that will provide the restoration of Fall sports for thousands of student-athletes.”
The MIAA recommended to its member schools that they create schedules within their own leagues or geographic regions to limit travel and the number of opponents.
The MIAA Board of Directors voted to approve sport-specific modifications for the Fall II Season. These modifications will continue to be reviewed as they relate to current regulations surrounding COVID-19 and may be modified if necessary.
Additional modifications or the decision to participate in MIAA-recognized Fall II sports will be determined by local school districts and/or their local Boards of Health.
The decision culminated the MIAA governance process which included sport-specific sub-committee meetings where current Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary (DESE) guidelines were reviewed. Sport sub-committees created or updated sport specific modifications.
The MIAA Covid-19 Task force subsequently reviewed and approved the modifications.
Football coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. That includes additional spacing between athletes while stretching, warming up and drills,
Athletes must maintain spacing, and there should be no congregating of athletes while running drills. Workouts, when possible could be conducted in ‘pods’ of athletes, with the same five-to-10 athletes always working out together.
Ideally athletes should not move between pods for the entire season. This ensures more limited exposure if someone develops an infection. Records should be kept of who is in each group, each day.
As per EEA Guidance, locker rooms and changing areas must remain closed, except for toilet facilities. For sport activities that occur directly after school, locker rooms may be used for changing only, with no more than 10 present at one time and with social distancing and face coverings maintained.
When possible, students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower, clean clothing, and equipment at the end of every workout.
“Coaches should work to break old habits and create new ones to minimize the spread of the virus,” the task force noted. “Spitting, nose clearing on the field, licking fingers, and spitting on gloves during practices and competitions are not permitted. The habit of minimizing any touching of the face and covering the cough should be practiced .”
