MILFORD — Foxboro High senior quarterback Shayne Kerrigan accounted for three touchdowns, the biggest being a 44-yard run to extend the visitors lead late in the fourth quarter, as the Warrior football team earned a crucial 21-10 Hockomock League victory over Milford.
Foxboro (4-3) will likely earn a spot in the MIAA Tournament when the bracket is announced on Sunday.
Kerrigan helped Foxboro overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit with a pair of rushing touchdowns after the half. The senior capped a Foxboro drive with a 1-yard run to give the Warriors a 14-10 lead in the third.
Kerrigan recorded his lone passing score on a 55-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Lewis to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead, which they held after the first quarter.
Stoughton 35, North Attleboro 0
MILFORD — Christian Ais scored four TD’s and the Black Knights scored touchdowns in every quarter en route to a Hockomock League win over the Rocketeers.
Stoughton turned North fumbles into touchdowns twice. The Rocketeers finished the non-playoff portion of its schedule at 2-5.
Facing a two-TD deficit and with possession of the ball at the outset of the second half, North Attleboro appeared to be revived. Unfortunately, a fumble resulted in 30 yard return the other way as the Black Knight took a 21-0 lead.
And within the first minute of the fourth, another North fumble resulted in in a 50-yard fumble recovery for a score.
North responded to Stoughton’s game-opening TD drive with a nine-minute drive, which stalled at the Black Knights’ 5-yard line. Sophomore QB Tyler DeMattio ran for four first downs in the march.
Ais factored prominently in the Black Knights taking a 14-0 lead by halftime, taking in a 20-yard TD pass from Clayton Rahaman with just over four minutes left in the first quarter and then scoring on a 22-yard run with two minutes left until halftime.
Ais scored the second of two third quarter TD’s by Stoughton as well, on a 22-yard run with 5:03 left in the session.
Old Rochester 46, Seekonk 7
MATTAPOISETT — Quarterback J.T. Moran and receiver Nate Clarke linked up twice for 80 yards on the Warriors’ first drive of the South Coast Conference game to present the Warriors with a 7-0 lead.
But, it was all Bulldogs thereafter as they scored 46 unanswered points, 22 during the third quarter. Moran finished at 11-for-24 with 175 yards passing while adding 50 yards rushing on eight carries. Clarke finished with six catches for 133 yards.
The Warriors (5-3) will await their MIAA Division 7 Tournament fate on Sunday.
