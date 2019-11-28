NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Big Red was on the move, advancing from their own 20-yard line on 22 plays down to the 5-yard line over an eight minute span in the fourth quarter.
But senior Jason Weir created a 10-yard QB sack on second down and a play later junior Michael Strachan stole the ball out of the air in the end zone with a pass interception to preserve a pulsating 13-7 victory for the Attleboro High football team over North Attleboro on Thanksgiving Day in the 99th renewal of the holiday rivalry.
The Bombardiers put up 13 points on the Community Field scoreboard during its first five plays of the game and did not score again.
The Rocketeers crossed midfield on all four of its first half possessions and drove to the Bombardiers 39, 36 and 5 yard lines on its three second half possessions.
"We trusted each other, it definitely was a defensive game," said AHS senior linebacker Isaac Gudiel, the L.G. Balfour Trophy Award winner as the Defensive Player of the Game. "We developed as a family this year and we knew that we would play for each other until the end."
"We did what we had to do, we got the job done," Weir, the Bombardier QB, who produced 86 rushing yards and 102 passing yards to be rewarded with the L.G. Balfour Trophy Award winner as the Offensive Player of the Game. "Last year we lost to them in a heartbreaker, it was great to get a win."
The Bombardiers took advantage on a botched snap from center -- as North's starting center Trevor Hewett had just left the field with an injury -- to take the lead.
That loss of 13 yards left AHS with possession of the ball at the Big Red 48-yard line and it took three plays for the Bombardiers to reach the end zone.
Weir completed a 43-yard pass to Ethan Cameron on first down, advancing the ball to the North 5-yard line. Two plays later, behind the blocking by Qualeem Charles, Peter Klieb and Gudiel, Strachan steered his way into the end zone for six points and Colby Briggs followed with the conversion kick.
It took only two plays for AHS to score again. Taking possession at its own 35-yard line, Weir completed a first down pass to Cameron good for 13 yards. Then Weir, on a delayed handoff, elected to hold onto the ball and burst into the Red Rocketeer secondary to complete a dramatic 52-yard TD run.
But, AHS (6-5) never scored again -- driving from its own 20 to the 47 and then having the ball at its own 38-yard line with 56 seconds left until halftime.
"It goes back to the fact that we gave up two TD's on the first five plays of the game," North coach Don Johnson said. "That's been the story of our season -- we've given up too many easy ones like that and then we have to dig out of a hole."
Tyler DeMattio, North's sophomore QB and the Balfour Trophy Award winner in the 2018 Thanksgiving Day game, engineered a 77-yard, 11-play scoring set that consumed 4:43 of the clock in the second quarter.
Junior Jacob Silva galloped 33 yards to the AHS 27-yard line, then on a fourth down and 10-yard scenario, DeMattio bolted for 13 yards to the AHS 20-yard line. Three plays later, Jared Penta, making just his second appearance of the season, scored from three yards out with tackle Ethan Mottinger providing the interference.
"This goes to show you what this game is all about," AHS coach Mike Strachan said of the four quarters of intensity and one big play after another, including a 39-yard kickoff return by Rocketeer freshman Nate Shultz late in the first quarter.
"North is well-coached, they have great athletes -- this is what Thanksgiving is supposed to be like."
During the second half, AHS had the ball for just three series -- generating 68 yards rushing and 16 passing.
AHS drove from its own 23 out to the 42, but North's Jacob Silva (a second down 10-yard QB sack) and Russ Dunlap (a third down tackle) ended that set.
AHS drove from its own 23 to the North 16-yard line on its second series, but an illegal procedure penalty and a fourth down pass defense by Rocketeer Alex McCoy which regained possession for the Big Red.
The Bombardiers' sophomore, Adam Pearlstein picked off a North pass, tipped and falling into his arms at the AHS 46-yard run and returned to the North 20 to set up a third set. But that drive stalled and a fourth down field goal attempt veered wide.
During the second half, both the Bombardiers and Rocketeers had playmakers sidelined, Charles for AHS and DeMattio (96 rushing yards, 31 passing yards).
"We should have finished a couple of drives, it was frustrating from that standpoint," Johnson said of North advancing from its 20 (to the AHS 45), 20 (to the AHS 36) and 48 (to the AHS 33) on its first three offensive sets of the first half and then ending the game inside the Bombardier 20-yard line.
"We didn't give up another big one (play, Weir's TD run) after that and losing Tyler (DeMattio, in the fourth quarter), it's hard to take it from there," Johnson said. "Offensively, we felt comfortably with what we were doing in the first half, but just talked about doing it better."
The Bombardiers' Chris Leonardo and Gudiel delivered back-to-back tackles on North third and fourth down plays to end the Rocketeers' second series of the game; Gudiel dropped a North runner for a 5-yard loss on the very first play of North's third series; Weir created a QB sack for a 13-yard loss on the second play of North's first series of the second half; then Pearlstein's pass interception two plays into the fourth quarrter; and the back-to-back game-clinching sack by Weir and pass interception by Strachan put an exclamation mark on AHS taking home the victory.
With DeMattio on the sidelines and North turning to senior Casey Poirier at QB in the fourth quarter, the Rocketeers were 80 yards and more than nine minutes away from surrendering. An AHS pass interference penalty on third down kept the Big Red drive alive, then Poirier completed a 10-yard pass to Ethan Friberg and a 13-yard pass to Tommy Whalen, North having the ball at the AHS 9-yard line with 1:14 remaining.
"I was proud of that stand at the end," Strachan added. "It was a perfect storm for us, the way that we started the game. We hit some things early and then North settled in, they made some adjustments -- it went back and forth.
"The wind was difficult, we didn't want to take too many shots into the wind, we didn't want to turn the ball over. Taking control of the ball was important to us. At the end of the day, defense won us the game."
