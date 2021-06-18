Sam Mattson understood the value of having a lacrosse stick in his hands when life took it away from him.
A hip fracture deprived Mattson of the 2019 showcase recruiting season. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic took him off of the field for the King Philip Regional High Warriors for the 2020 Hockomock League season and only provided an abbreviated summer lacrosse season with Team Laxachusetts.
“It felt good to get a lacrosse stick in my hands last summer,” Mattson said before a King Philip High practice, on the eve of the MIAA Tournament earlier this week.
The senior midfielder ranks not only as one of the premier players in the Hockomock League, but in all of New England. In the fall, he’s headed west with his bags and sticks to matriculate and play lacrosse with the No. 14 nationally ranked Minutemen of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
“I had done a lot of rehab work at the end of my sophomore year and last year with COVID canceling the season, I was wondering if it would hurt me in the recruiting process,” Mattson said. “I missed out on a lot of matches, but that forced me to work a lot harder. I’m thankful, grateful and excited to be back playing.
“I’ve always wanted to play lacrosse in college, that’s been my dream.”
Mattson has scored 38 goals this season and dished out 18 assists for the nine-win Warriors, who finished second only to unbeaten Franklin in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League.
“Some of those games, he got two goals and was getting double-teamed and he’s such an unselfish player that he’s telling me he’s trying to get all of the seniors to get a goal,” Coach Hal Bean said of Mattson’s team-first approach.
Mattson is a “two-way player,” Bean said of his transitional skills. “He’s very strong defensively as a midfielder and offensively, he’s got a shot that’s about 100 mph!”
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Mattson is “what every coach wants,” Bean said of his size, strength and unquestioned skill set. “With his ability and his notoriety, every coach wanted him,” the KP mentor said of the recruiting notices he received.
Mattson played in club round robin tournaments during the 2020 summer season, playing with Team Laxachusetts in Maryland and Connecticut and in the national tournament in Maryland in August with the No. 5 seeded Team New England. He was named to the all-star tournament.
The pandemic weighed upon Mattson’s mind, yearning to put a lacrosse stick in his hands and play a match. But, said “the health and safety of everyone,” were paramount to his passion.
“Maybe that’s why I have so much gratitude for everyone (including the MIAA and Hockomock League) who made playing this spring possible,” he said.
Mattson made the King Philip High varsity roster as a freshman, but opted to forgo the second half of the season to better acclimate himself to the rigors of academics. During his sophomore season, Mattson and Bean began to field more and more interest from collegiate coaches of all divisions, from all over the Eastern seaboard.
“He’s right-handed and coaches are yelling out right, right and he goes down and scores on the left (hand),” Bean said of Mattson’s dexterity. “He has a commitment to his craft.
“Absolutely, he has the skills to play at the Division I college level, he’s going up to UMass and will do well there,” Bean continued.
Bean said Mattson’s maturity is at the next level, too.
“It’s an adult conversation every time that you talk with him,” he said. “He’s another coach on the field; tell them what we want to do. He’s a tremendous leader.”
Mattson showed signs of his potential as a sophomore at KP by scoring 22 goals and having 10 assists in his midfield role as well as in the classroom, owning a 3.0 grade index academically and on the KP honor roll.
Then the low hurdles went to high hurdles as he suffered a fractured hip at the end of the 2019 season, reducing his “showcase” tournament skills that summer.
Mattson rehabbed and then re-injured it in the very first match of the 2019 summer club season with Team Laxachusetts, thus missing six months of competition and that recruiting cycle. Then the pandemic took the sticks out of his hands for the 2020 Hockomock League season.
Mattson was never in a cast for his hip injury, but his range of motion limited his lower and upper body strength and weigh training.
“I couldn’t even shoot into a net in the driveway,” Mattson added. “I was still practicing, I felt better after about two or three months, but it took six months for it to heal.”
All of the hours of rehab work, watching teammates and friends play the sport he loved instead of being on the field, left a hole in Mattson’s heart.
“That hurt me a bit in the recruiting process, I was crushed when lacrosse was canceled last year,” Mattson recalled. “Talking with my father about him playing lacrosse in college, he’s been a role model for me, that’s always been my goal to compete and take the next step.”
Mattson’s father, Scott, a member of the class of 1998 from the U.S. Naval Academy, was a long-stick defender for the Midshipmen, which definitely influenced his son’s athletic career.
The elder Mattson put a lacrosse stick in his son’s hands by the time that he was in kindergarten, then enrolled him in the King Philip youth programs, often serving as his coach.
“My best friends are guys that I played lacrosse with,” Scott Mattson said of the extended lacrosse family and fraternity.
The caliber of regional and national play with Team Laxachusetts over the past eight years had exposed Mattson to a quality and pace of play that enhanced his skills.
“Lacrosse is such a team game,” he said. “The speed of the game is faster, even transitioning to college will be a challenge.”
Mattson has always been a midfielder, relishing his role as a transition player, one capable of playing offense and defense. That developed his lacrosse IQ skills and his ability to read the nuances of each match.
“My dad wanted me to play ‘middie’ that way if I ever wanted to play attack or defense, I’d have those skills,” he said.
“It makes a huge difference, the speed and having the knowledge of the game,” Mattson added of his high school and club competition. “The club matches with Team Laxachusetts are so good – you need athleticism, you need to develop your skills to play at that level.”
Lacrosse is fun, but the value for Mattson is in winning matches and viewing the expressions of joy on teammates’ faces. To that end, Mattson has always offered to provide a willing ear for listening, a reservoir for insight and instruction.
“I always try to be there for my teammates, to be supportive and lead by example,” he said. “That’s what happens when everyone reaches their potential, when you put team goals ahead of individual goals. Winning is important and when you win it creates a lot of fun.”
Bean likes to often tell the story of the minutes when practice has just ended with lacrosse balls over Macktaz Field, and Mattson is always one of the first Warriors to begin shagging the wayward spheres.
“He’s always the first one cleaning up,” Bean said, praising his work ethic and team-first approach. “He knows where he needs to be and he’s always helping kids out. Some of the kids who don’t play much, he’s with them going over stuff, telling them this is what works for me. He’s always constructive, he’s always positive, he’s always upbeat.”
Having a lacrosse stick in his hands has served Mattson’s calling as a student-athlete, a two-year captain, the role model for fellow Warriors as was his dad. This summer, he’ll be playing in a men’s summer league in Woburn with many of his future Minutemen teammates.
“With everything that has gone on, missing the amount of time that I have away from lacrosse made me realize how much I love it,” Mattson said. “I’ve learned a lot from some of the troubles that I had in the past,” Mattson said. “We’ve been a family at King Philip, and that makes you want to play harder, to play for them.
“Lacrosse, sports in general, you learn how to overcome adversity, to work hard as an individual and contribute to the betterment of the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.