UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Before pro sports everywhere were shut down two months ago, it had been all basketball for Mike Babul.
No late-night curfew calls, no meeting with academic advisors and professors to review classroom performances, no worries about who forgot their sneakers.
“You’re working with guys who are on the cusp of the NBA, guys who have played in the NBA, guys getting their way back in,” the North Attleboro native said of being assistant coach for the Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the New Jersey Nets.
Babul, the former UMass-Amherst standout playing for Bruiser Flint, opted to reunite with former college basketball colleague Shaun Fein, who took over as head coach of the Long Island Nets, leaving Wagner College on Staten Island where he had served for seven seasons.
“I’ve worked at every level of college (Memphis, Youngstown State, Drexel, Texas-El Paso, Auburn, Wagner) so this has been eye-opening,” the former North Attleboro High Red Rocketeer said of coaching at the professional level.
“Working in the G League, 70 percent of the guys that you are working with are right on that fringe,” Babul said of players with NBA talent. “These guys are the best in the world.”
The Nets share Nassau Coliseum with the NHL’s New York Islanders. Babul, along with Fein would ride the Long Island Railroad from the Barclay’s Center, the home of the New Jersey Nets some 45 minutes out from Uniondale, every day to practice when not playing.
The Long Island Nets used some 16-17 players, not having wholesale roster changes through the season, aside from mid-season adjustments.
“We cut two or three guys and signed two or three guys,” Babul said. “Then you get the NBA guys who get sent down, guys who haven’t played much in a couple of weeks. They’ll (New Jersey) tell you to play this kid 30 minutes a night, to get them in shape, to get ready.”
The Long Island Nets had a 19-23 record after playing their last game March 8 in a 116-98 loss to Greensboro (N.C.) and were were in 11th place among the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.
The NBA G League is the game’s official minor league operation for players, coaches, trainers, administrators and officials. In addition, the G League serves as a de facto research and development program for rules changes. Each of the 28 G League franchises plays a 50-game schedule.
“On any given night you’re seeing two or three guys who have played in the NBA,” Babul said. “The one thing about the G League is that there is a lot of turnover every year, there’s a lot of roster changes. The NBA teams like to keep the core guys in tack and the two-way guys in the program.”
Players can be high school graduates, players opting out of their NCAA collegiate experiences, international players, draftees of NBA teams and free agents of assorted ages. In general, player contracts are a standard $125,000 for the five-month season.
However, there are many players on two-way contracts that receive a pro-rated salary if they are summoned to NBA teams during the season. Some 50 percent of NBA players this season had played in the G League at some point of their careers.
NBA teams, such as the Nets, may have up to two players on two-way contracts. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are eligible for such contracts.
The Nets have two such players in forward Jeremiah Murphy (13.8 ppg) out of Memphis and guard Chris Chiozza out of Florida, who was promoted to New Jersey and had been averaging close to 20 minutes a game in the absence of Kyrie Irving.
The Nets have had some prolific scorers on the roster this season in Croatian Dznan Musa (19.5 ppg, a 52 percent shooter), Serbian Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (19.5 ppg), 6-foot-11 center Nicolas Claxton (21.3 ppg), a second-round NBA draft pick out of Georgia, and 6-foot-5 forward Justin Anderson (20 ppg) out of Virginia, a former first-round draft pick.
“Chiozza was playing really well with us and then Kyrie (Irving) got hurt and they called him up, that’s what the “G League” is about,” said Babul. “It was cool to see a guy that we got a chance to work with get called up, get his chance in the NBA and make the most of it.”
Theo Pinson, a 6-foot-5 guard out of North Carolina, a member of the Tar Heels 2017 national championship team, Cabarrot, Musa and Claxton all were with Long Island and found their way to the Barclay’s Center.
“Claxton battled a lot of injuries, who when he got healthy, he could come down and play with us and god, is he talented,! Anderson has been in and out of the NBA,” added Babul.
Babul has been working with Long Island’s forwards and centers, “specializing with the wings, the 6-foot-6, 6-7 type guys,” like 6-foot-7 Sudan native Deng Adel, who played for Rick Pitino at Louisville and was a one-time Cleveland Cavalier, 30-year C.J. Williams out of North Carolina State, who played with a number of NBA teams.
“These guys are very receptive to instruction, they’re professionals,” said Babul. “They get it, there’s a reason that they’ve made it to that level. It shows how serious that they take the game, the coaching. In general, they’re true professionals. Their work ethic is unmatched.”
Babul left his Brooklyn apartment in the early stages of the pandemic and returned to Massachusetts. Like everyone else in professional, collegiate and amateur sports just waiting for a call on when to resume practice.
“Video work and scouting reports are extremely important,” Babul said of the pregame preparation. “Especially the video stuff. In college you might play two games a week, in the NBA or G League you might be playing four games a week.
“So you don’t do as much on the court. There’s a ton of individual video work just to get them prepared for the personnel, who that they are going to be guarding the next night. They want to know the strengths and weaknesses of the guys they’re going up against, they’re big into that.
“It’s totally different basketball than in college, it’s the cream of the crop,” he added. “It’s show up, do your job and perform or you get cut.”
