Can Massachusetts stake its place as a hotbed for Ultimate Frisbee?
Well, the Boston Glory, now in its inaugural season in the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL), sure hopes so.
Playing its home games at Hormel Stadium in Medford, the Glory is the first team from New England since the Rhode Island Rampage played its lone AUDL season in 2012 in Providence. The AUDL formed in 2012 with eight teams, steadily growing since its inception and, after missing the 2020 season because of the pandemic, the league returned this season with a robust 22 teams that encompass the entire country, although the three Canadian teams — based in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto — are sitting out this season because of travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.
The AUDL succeeded the now-defunct Major League Ultimate (MLU), an eight-team league that played just four seasons between 2013 and 2016. Boston had a team in in that league called the Whitecaps, and the team actually won the MLU championship in the league’s inaugural season as well as its penultimate, in 2015.
If you’ve gotten this far in this story, you’re probably either a fan of the sport, and the existence of a Massachusetts team piques your interest, or you’re thinking: What the heck is Ultimate Frisbee?
To the latter query, you might be surprised to learn that the game has been around since 1968, when a guy named Joel Silver, who later became a Hollywood producer, introduced his idea of Ultimate Frisbee to the Columbia High School student council in Maplewood, N.J. The following year, the first game was played between two groups of students.
They used the gold standard at the time, the Wham-O Master disc, and the teams played in a parking lot. The only boundaries that existed were the goal lines, usually bordered by the telephone poles or piles of the participants’ coats.
The first college ultimate game was played between Rutgers and Princeton on Nov. 6, 1972. The two New Jersey universities had played the first intercollegiate football game on the same patch of land 103 years earlier.
The sport has been a staple on college campuses pretty much ever since, and if you’ve never seen it or played it, consider it kind of a mish-mash among rugby, football and maybe even a bit of lacrosse. The AUDL rules state that a team can have between 12 and 20 uniformed players for each game, and seven players from each team are on the field at any given time. Teams are permitted unlimited substitutions after a goal or a team timeout.
Similar to the opening of a football game, the captain of the team winning the coin toss will choose to start the game by either deciding to throw or receive the pull (possession), or deciding which end zone to defend (position). The captain of the other team will choose from the remaining option (possession or position).
After the opening “kickoff,” or pull, teams keep the disc in play by tossing it to teammates and try to advance down the field to try and cross the goal line to score a goal. However, the disc must be kept aloft as it is passed among teammates, and if it touches the ground from an errant pass or defensive deflection, or is “intercepted,” the defensive team regains possession and begins its march down the field. Players in possession of the disc cannot advance it by running; it must be passed from a stationery position, with a set pivot foot. Like in football, the disc must be passed from one player to another across a goal line to complete a scoring drive.
In 2017, the number of worldwide participants (aged six years and older) in Ultimate Frisbee amounted to approximately 3.13 million, so while starting off as a casual sport played on high school and college campuses, the sport has clearly taken off, as evidenced by the AUDL and its burgeoning success and appeal. The league’s games can be watched on its AUDL.tv subscriber channel, and also on Fox Sports 2, Roku and YouTube.
The Boston Glory, heading into next weekend’s home game against the Philadelphia Phoenix, are 2-3 in their inaugural season, having suffered a three-game losing streak after their Week 1 victory over Pittsburgh, but took a 24-17 home decision against the Tampa Bay Cannons last week to right the ship.
Jay Talerman, a lawyer from Norfolk, and the town moderator, has been part of the Glory from the early stages of the team’s inception. He’s a member of the ownership team along with serving as the Glory’s director of operations.
“I have been playing (Ultimate) since UMass in the 80s, and never really stopped,” Talerman said. “I played at college and club levels, coach colleges and club teams and still play in a 50-plus division, for a team that is essentially the namesake of Boston Glory — Death or Glory — a Boston team that won six straight national championships and multiple world championships in the late 1990s.
“I am known in Ultimate circles, so the ownership group that was forming (the Boston Glory) contacted me,” Talerman said. “I was giving them advice, helping manage things, and (eventually) rising to an ownership position.”
“There was another league that had a Boston team, but it folded, and the AUDL was very interested in adding a Boston franchise. It took a little while to percolate, and there were always discussions in the background, but there were guys who wanted to sink some money into it, and it happened relatively quickly.”
As director of operations, Talerman’s role is kind of a jack-of-all trades.
“I’m kind of the chief cook, bottle-washer and I’m involved in high-level decisions with the ownership group,” Talerman said. “I work with the GM closely, making sure players are in a good position, taking care of stadium needs, work with our game-day coordinator, making a good fan experience, I work with (Plainville’s own) Luke Johnson (who serves as the team’s press and social media director) to get the word out.
“I’m also working with the coaches to make sure that they have what they need, offer support for the coaches and with the players, a little bit of everything,” Talerman adds. “It’s kind of a Theo Epstein-like role where you touch multiple areas of the team, but are not overbearing … and not telling people what to do, while overseeing all of the operations.”
Teammates with Seekonk ties
A pair of Seekonk natives are on the Boston Glory roster.
Ryan Turner, 28, who now lives in Woburn and works as a cost analyst for the Air Force/Department of Defense and is currently working on an aircraft program, has been playing Ultimate for about 10 years after discovering it as a freshman at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
“I played baseball for about 10-11 years, from when I was five or six, until I was through freshman year of high school,” Turner said. “I played football for six years (in Seekonk), ran 110 hurdles and did the high jump in high school, and then the 400 hurdles junior and senior year.
“I actually didn’t have any plans with Ultimate until I got to college, other than pick-up at summer camps,” Turner added. “At college, when I wanted to run on the track team, I met the captain of the college (Ultimate) club team, and he invited me to a pick-up game, and I had a great time. I was invited to try out, made the club team, and have never looked back.”
Calling himself an “Ultimate junkie,” Turner continued to play the sport after college, including practically year-round for clubs and in winter indoor leagues and spring outdoor leagues. Then the idea of playing professionally took hold when he found out that the Glory was recruiting players.
“There used to be another team in Boston, a different Ultimate league, the MLU, and I had tried out for that when I was younger,” Turner recalls, “but I never made it, though I made it to the final round of tryouts. But it went belly-up in 2017, and I knew that I wanted to play in front of people, and when the AUDL came to Boston, I thought I had a good opportunity to try to make the team.
“Tryouts were held in January 2020, and I think it helped that I knew the leadership on the team after playing with them (in other settings),” Turner said. “I played well, had a good time, and was excited to be offered a slot. Then the season was canceled (by the pandemic).”
Thankfully, the league resumed operations for 2021, and Turner uses his speed and 6’-1” height to his advantage, and says, “I feel good catching long passes, going deep.”
Turner’s teammate, fellow Seekonk native Eugene L’Heureux, 24, who lives in Providence and works as a civil engineer in Foxboro, picked up the game at an earlier age than Turner.
“The first time I played it was at a camp in Rehoboth, a summer camp put on by the Boys and Girls Club,” L’Heureux recalls. “I had liked playing lacrosse, and one week they did lax, and one week they did Frisbee, alternating, and originally I hated it because I didn’t understand how the Frisbees flew, and I wasn’t very good at it, but I started playing a summer club league in Seekonk, in RIPUL (Rhode Island’s People’s Ultimate League) my sophomore year, and it looked fun, and I really got into it.”
The sport took hold of L’Heureux, who had played soccer, hockey, and ran the hurdles for the track team in Seekonk, and didn’t let go.
“I played in high school, just the summers, then once a week in the spring,” he said. “Later we’d get some friends together, and we’d play during the summers twice a week in the league, 10 times in the spring, four-on-four, and when I went to college at UMass Amherst, they had a pretty intense program, with (weight)lifting, traveling, and it was pretty non-stop.
“Going into college, I didn’t really know what was going on (with the intricacies of the sport),” L’Heureux said, “but I had great teammates who taught me a lot, coaches taught me a lot, and by the time I played five years at UMass, I was captain, riding high, playing a college sport, and there were not many matchups that I felt were intimidating.
“Now everyone I guard for the Glory would destroy anyone that I played in college,” L’Heureux said. “Some guys in the league played football or basketball, legit athletes who played in the NCAA, 6’-4”, lift more than I could ever lift; I have never experienced anything like this. I’m still getting used to it.”
L’Heureux relishes his role as a defensive stopper for the Glory.
“I play D-line, and I think I’m a defense-first type of player, and surprisingly physical in my matchups,” he said. “I’m 5’-10”, 145 pounds, so I am not a big dude, but I catch a lot of people off-guard with how physical I play. I use every edge you can get, and if you can knock them off their games for five seconds, it can make a difference. On offense, I think I’m very creative, but that can be difficult at times because each team might only get 10 turnovers per game, so if I play too creatively and I have three turnovers, I’m getting benched — I’m not playing the next game. You can’t play that loose with the game. You can’t play as risky on the pro team.”
Though AUDL players are paid professionals, compensation is far from enough to make the sport a full-time profession.
“We pay them a modest fee plus food and travel, a gear package, because we have so many players that are interested,” Talerman said. “We didn’t have to make special deals; players play for the love of the sport, not for the recognition in the community.”
“There are some teams that recruit players from out of region, pay more, maybe with rent or real estate, but we have chosen not to do that,” Talerman said. “We pay roughly $40 a game for everyone, plus incidentals, which is more than they’ve ever received (to play the sport). There’s certainly a curiosity about how (other) teams can pay for players, because we’re not profitable yet, but no one is begrudging the teams that are paying for players.”
Tight expenses at this point often result in long bus rides to away games rather than flights for the players.
“We pay if you want to travel with us, or you can also travel on your own,” Talerman said. “There are a lot more buses than we wanted because flights are so expensive. We wanted to fly to a lot of our games, because it’s just easier on the players — they would show up a little fresher — but flights were prohibitive, and we’re not a profitable league. I mean, flying to Pittsburgh would be ridiculously expensive, and it’s the same with DC and Raleigh. We made a deal with a coach bus company; we sponsor each other, and they gave us a bit of a break (on the cost). We will fly to Tampa Bay for our last road match, and then for a (final weekend) doubleheader in New York and then Philly, we’re going to take the train.”
Despite the nascent growth of the league and the team being in its inaugural season, Talerman is excited and optimistic about the future of the AUDL, and particularly the Glory.
“Yeah, we’re in the thick of it, and it’s hard to step back and get an honest evaluation,” Talerman said, “but the ownership group and staff are putting their hearts and souls into it, we’re top-five attendance already, and we’re really pleased with it, even though there’s a million things we could do better.
“None of us are professional sports owners; we’re just trying to figure it out as we go along. We’re not displeased about where we are, and it will take a little time to take stock, but no regrets.”
But the team is bound to get better as the years progress, given the inherent talent pool for the sport in the region.
“In Boston, it’s an embarrassment of riches,” Talerman said. “There’s so much Ultimate going on, so many good college teams, so many good club teams, spread across. We have multiple national contenders in various divisions in New England, and their natural choice if they want to play pro would be to come to us, so we’re fortunate that we don’t have to recruit out of our region.”
In the meantime, ownership is working to get the word out about the Glory’s future, ahem, glory days.
“We’re encouraging, in any way we can, viewership and attendance through bribing people through awesome food and drink, and our awesome social media team,” Talerman said. “And as Covid subsides, we’ll run clinics and other things within the community to help grow it, and we’re working to expand our reach with people to help with exposure, local cable, trying to get the word out.
“It’s a grind, but working with young people is our best hope, and maybe the Glory veneer will rub off on some people.”
