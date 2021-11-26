PROVIDENCE — Junior center Parker Ford scored three goals, while the No. 14 nationally ranked Providence College hockey team scored three third-period empty-net goals to skate past Dartmouth 7-4 at Schneider Arena Friday.
The Friars (11-5) rallied from a 3-0 first period deficit by scoring a trio of second-period goals to win their fifth straight game.
Ford, of Wakefield, R.I., scored two period-period goals (at 9:46 to break a 3-3 tie; and at empty net goal at 18:44 for a 6-4 margin). Ford scored the first of his three goals, his seventh of the season, at 13:39 of the second period to cut Dartmouth’s lead to 3-2.
“His feet were going every shift,” PC coach Nate Leaman said of the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Ford. “He deserved the hat trick.”
For the second successive Friday the Friars found themselves in a three-goal hole and came back for the win. PC trailed Vermont a week ago and rallied for a 4-3 win. Dartmouth (2-5) took the lead in the first minute of the first period and added goals at 10:31 and at 14:19.
“The way you practice is the way you play,” Leaman said, having been encouraged by his Friars during the week. “The team that we have really works hard, but we have to lock in defensively.”
Sophomore wing, Brett Berard, a New York Rangers’ draft pick (goal No. 9 at 1:38), Ford and freshman defenseman Guillaume Richard (goal No. 2 at 15:19) scored in the second period for PC.
Nick Poisson’s power-play goal at 11:43 gave PC a 5-3 lead in the third period and Kohen Olischefski’s scored an empty-netter at 19:09 of the third period for the Friars. Dartmouth had closed the gap to 5-4 at 18:20 of the third period with a sixth skater on the ice.
The Friars head across town to Brown Saturday for a second meeting with an Ivy League foe in as many days.
