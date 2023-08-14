PROVIDENCE — Former Attleboro High soccer standout Dom Machado has returned to Friartown as an assistant coach with the Providence College men’s soccer team.
Machado, a former Friars soccer player (class of 2017) and All-Big East selection, was tabbed by PC head coach Craig Stewart to the post on Monday.
“This is a perfect fit, it’s been amazing,” Machado said on Monday after reviewing match film from a preseason scrimmage against Boston College.
Machado spent the past three seasons as a men’s soccer assistant coach at Franklin Pierce University (N.H.), where he helped guide the program to 48-1-2 record. Machado was part of a staff that was a three-time recipient of the United Soccer Coaches East Region Staff of the Year (2020-22).
“It was a great few years at Franklin Pierce, a good learning experience,” Machado said. “It’s always good to go back home (to PC), where it all started.”
Machado graduated from PC with a bachelor’s degree of science in finance. He earned a Master of Education in guidance-counselor education in 2020 while also serving under Stewart as a volunteer assistant coach.
During his Friars career, Machado was named to the All-Big East second team selection in 2014 and the National Soccer Coaches of America Division I Northeast Region Third Team in 2014.
At Franklin Pierce, the Ravens won the NCAA Division 2 National Championship and compiled a 25-0-1 overall record in 2022. During the 2021 campaign, Franklin Pierce advanced to the third round NCAA Division 2 Tournament, finishing with a 20-1-1 mark. Machado’s first season at Franklin Pierce in 2020 was shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the team went 3-0.
During his career with the Friars, Machado played in 72 career games and recorded 29 points on 11 goals and 7 assists (2013-17), having received a medical red shirt during his senior season due to hip surgery.
“I’ve probably had six or seven surgeries and the two surgeries on my hips, it was a good decision to get out of playing and into coaching,” Machado said.
Machado was a member of the class of 2013 at Attleboro High under Bombardiers coach Peter Pereira. Machado said he remains still in touch with former teammates like Tom and Todd Kefor, the Rodrigues brothers (Matt, Zach and Steve), Troy Martin, Tom Laufer.
“The man, the myth, the legend (Pereira) is still kicking and I owe a lot to him,” Machado said. “Attleboro (High) was great. It laid the foundation for me, not just on the field, but off the field in terms of schooling and setting the tone, giving back.”
Machado was a member of the Friars’ 2014 team which won the Big East Tournament title, receiving second team All-Big East acclaim. He was also a member of the 2016 Big East regular season title team which finished at 16-5.
The Friars qualified for the NCAA Division 1 Tournament during three of his five seasons (2013, 2014, 2016), including an appearance in the College Cup Semifinals in 2014. PC advanced to the NCAA Division 1 Tournament quarterfinal round in 2016 and NCAA Tournament second Round in 2013.
The Friars open their season Aug. 24 at defending national champion Syracuse and play their home opener at Chapey Field against Merrimack on Aug. 27. PC is coming of of a 5-5-7 season in 2022, having completed its Big East slate at 3-2-5.
“It’s all worked out,” Machado said his Friars coaching position. “Definitely my red-shirt year (in 2018) kind of opened my eyes to thinking about coaching more. I wouldn’t be able to play, I knew that I wouldn’t be the same as a player. I knew that my body would not be the same. Coach Stewart got me more involved and asked me how that I could help the team out in different ways.
“It might not have been coaching, but helping the younger guys, helping with stuff off the field — being in a leadership role off the field,” he added. “I really enjoyed it. But Attleboro High will always be a huge part of who I am.”