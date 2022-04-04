NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High officially announced the hiring of former Attleboro High head football coach Mike Strachan for its head football coaching position Monday afternoon.
The 1986 North Attleboro High alumnus played football for the Rocketeers under Ray Beaupre, and replaces Don Johnson, who spent 13 years with the program. Strachan had coached the cross-town rival Bombardiers since 2013.
“Finding a replacement for Coach Johnson was no easy task, and it was important to have a thorough, transparent and inclusive search process. We accomplished that, and I couldn't be more pleased about the outcome,” North Attleboro Superintendent Antonucci said. “Mike Strachan is not only a successful and highly-respected football coach, but he is a lifelong resident of the community and an alumnus of North Attleboro's storied football program. We are looking forward to welcoming Coach Strachan home.”
A committed man to the community, Attleboro Athletic Director Mark Houle wished his best to Strachan after helping put his best effort in with the Bombardier program.
"Strachan has committed himself and his family into our AHS community. He has given his best effort since 2013 to our student athletes and our football program. We respect his decision and we will look forward to competing against him, as he takes over at his alma mater’s football program. We look forward to hiring an AHS coach who is committed to our school community and core values and who will lead our football program with Blue Pride," said Houle.
Prior to manning the Attleboro sideline, Strachan was head coach of the Stockholm Mean Machines in Sweden. He led the team to its first national title in 1990 and also served as the head coach for the Sweden National Football Team, where he led them to the Scandinavian Championship in 1993 with a fourth-place finish in Europe. Prior to his coaching overseas, he played football at Stonehill College.
Strachan returned to the states and served as a defensive coordinator at Framingham State for three years and was then named their head coach in 1995, where he stated for another seven years. With Attleboro, he made eight playoff appearances and was a Div. I South Sectional finalist in 2013. Strachan was also named the Hockomock League Coach of The Year that same season and was a three-time recipient of the Hockomock League Sportsmanship Award.
“Coach Strachan’s career success speaks for itself, and we look forward to having someone with his proven track record of success being our next football coach,” Kummer said. “But more importantly than his on-field success, it means a great deal to have someone who knows this community and has lived the North Attleboro High School experience. To have a new head coach in place with such a high level of coaching experience coupled with a history and deep love of North Attleboro makes him a perfect choice to take over the highly coveted position of our head football coach.”
Strachan brings not just his storied football career to the Rocketeers program, but also a strong idea of structure, collaboration and commitment to a school that helped his football career take off in high school.
“I started playing football as a youngster here in North Attleboro, and I still feel as passionate about the game now as I did when I played with my friends and brothers in our backyards,” Strachan said. “My commitment, hard work and love for football have opened many doors for me in my career, and I look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes. I am still in close contact with many of the players I have coached over the years, whether they were from my time in Sweden, at Framingham State or at Attleboro High, and making those connections and being a positive role model is one of the things I enjoy the most about coaching.”
The Rocketeers' new coach looks to bring in the balance of preparation for life after football while also remaining a dedicated and competitive football team to the program, which has been a major focus in his coaching career.
“Promoting the values of hard work and respecting one another is something that all players can benefit from not only during their playing careers but also as a way to prepare them for the next chapters in their lives,” Strachan said. “I am truly honored to fulfill my lifelong dream to come home and be the head football coach at North Attleboro High School and help shape the next generation of Rocketeers.”
Outside of football, Strachan worked for the KONE Elevator Company for over a decade. He went on to work for ThyssenKrupp Elevator as its Regional President before starting his own company, 3Phase Elevator Company, in 2018.