ATTLEBORO — Ranked as the fourth-best Major League Baseball prospect in the nation among NCAA Division III players, Attleboro High grad Nate Tellier took the first step toward realizing his dream of becoming a professional baseball player by signing a free agent contract with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
“I never expected this, it all happened pretty quickly over the past week,” Tellier said.
The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth senior was scouted this summer while pitching for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League with Red Sox scout Ray Fagnant offering him a three-year minor league contract.
“He asked me ‘Do you want to be a Red Sox?’ and it really took me by surprise,” Tellier said. “There really wasn’t much of a question on my part. The answer was a very quick ‘Yes.’ There’s no better feeling in the world.”
Tellier was stuck in baseball limbo as the 2020 NCAA baseball season was terminated after 10 games for the Corsairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile MLB reduced its annual draft of players from 40 rounds to five rounds.
In previous years, Tellier would likely have been selected among the first 10 rounds. Further complicating Tellier’s baseball future was the reality of one summer collegiate baseball team after another cancelling its season for health and safety reasons.
Tellier was used exclusively as a closer with the Rox where he showed the same efficiency as his boyhood pro baseball idol, former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon. In 11 1/3 innings with the Rox, Tellier compiled 19 strikeouts and three saves.
“I looked at it as an opportunity to get better, whether I came back to school next spring (the NCAA afforded senior student-athletes an extra year of eligibility) or if I had other opportunities,” Tellier said. “They (Red Sox) found me over the summer. There was so much uncertainty created by the pandemic, but the summer season ended up happening.
“Once our spring season was cancelled, my goal was to get signed,” the former Bombardier added. “I got the chance to play in some much-needed games. That’s how I got noticed, I did well. The competition in the Futures League was great because a lot of other players who would have played in other leagues came there.”
Tellier has certainly sizzled under the sun over the past two years wyile playing summer baseball. In 2019 with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, he was named a league All-Star. Tellier appeared in 15 games for the Sharks, totaling 34 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings while notching five saves. Tellier had his ticket from the Steamship Authority for a return visit to the Vineyard in 2020 before the NECBL became a victim of the pandemic.
“The Red Sox were able to see me because of that chance to play (in Brockton),” Tellier noted. “It just proves that you never know when that opportunity will come along. You don’t get the adrenaline pumping without competition and we were all fortunate to be able to play.”
Tellier sported a .342 career batting average at UMass Dartmouth and a .408 on-base percentage. Oddly enough, the Red Sox were not one of the major league organizations that had Tellier on their radar before the 2020 season began.
Tellier was regarded by former Attleboro High baseball coach Matt Bosh as “one of the greatest players that I’ve ever been privileged to coach.”
Attleboro High School Athletic Director Mark Houle cited Tellier’s commitment on and off the field to academics and athletics.
“He deserves an opportunity as an outstanding baseball player,” Houle said. “He was always the hardest worker and a respected young man.”
Likewise for Corsairs coach Bob Prince, Tellier’s pitching, hitting and defensive prowess as an outfielder earned him All-Little East Conference and American Baseball Coaches Association accolades.
“There was definitely a jump in Nate’s fastball this summer, as he was hitting 98 on the gun during his time in Brockton,” Prince said, “but the addition of that third pitch is what I think made the biggest difference. With the pop on his fastball combined with both the slider and breaking balls, he really took things to another level. That all came through the same work ethic he’s displayed over the course of his career.
“It was a privilege to see Nate play every day,” Prince added. “I’ve been fortunate to see all of the hard work and determination he’s put in to create this amazing major league opportunity. He is prepared for the next step, and no matter where that takes him, he will be incredibly successful.”
Tellier relied on a powerful fastball registering in the mid-90’s and a devastating slider in the closer’s role for the Corsairs over his last two collegiate seasons. During that span, he recorded eight saves in 15 appearances with a 1.80 earned run average to go with 41 strikeouts (12.72 per nine) in 29 innings pitched.
As dominant as he was on the mound, Tellier was just as powerful at the plate throughout his tenure in a UMass Dartmouth uniform. In 134 games, Tellier belted 187 hits, drove in 91 runs and scored 111 runs. In those trips to the plate, Tellier socked 39 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs while also stealing 65 bases.
Tellier had 19 hits in the abbreviated 10-game 2020 season for the Corsairs, helping UMass Dartmouth to its best start in a quarter-century at 9-1 and gain notice in the D3baseball.com national rankings.
Tellier’s impact upon the Corsair program was unmistakable as UMass Dartmouth advanced to the Little East tournament title games both in 2017 and 2019. Just as impressively, Tellier excelled in the classroom as a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree with a degree in biology.
Tellier played in 40 games for the Corsairs during the 2019 season, batting .382 on 63 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 37 RBI, 24 walks, 19 stolen bases and 34 runs scored.
On the mound as a junior, Tellier was limited to five appearances, three of them starting assignments. He struck out 13 over 15 1/3 innings.
Tellier began this season as the No. 4 prospect among NCAA Division III players by Perfectgame.org. With his Corsair teammates, he was on a plane March 4 for the spring break series of games in Winter Haven, Florida. Ten days later, Tellier and the Corsairs were on a plane home for New England due to the health crisis.
“The Red Sox are going to get back to me within a week on details,” Tellier said of his offseason program. “I’ll be put on a lifting program and just try to get ready for spring training.”
It’s a long road from Attleboro to Fenway Park and Tellier is forever grateful to his former Bombardier (including UMD infielder Jon Candiales) and Corsair teammates.
“Having the chance to play with so many talented teammates made be a better player,” Tellier said. “In turn, it helped make our (UMass Dartmouth) program special. I credit all of them for helping us turn this program around—we all had something to prove, and we all worked together.”
Tellier will not be invited to the Boston Red Sox’ taxi squad development program for prospective major league players at McCoy Stadium, the home of the Pawtucket Red Sox.
“I wasn’t even sure that I would have a chance to play baseball this summer,” Tellier said. “I decided at the last minute that I wanted to play in Brockton and everything worked out great.
“When the opportunity arose to sign on the dotted line, I took it. To get that call really was a dream come true,” Tellier said of his conversation with Fagnant, the Red Sox’ Northeast Regional scout.
With MLB shutting down its fall and winter developmental seasons, the next call that Tellier receives will hopefully be in January with an itinerary from the Red Sox for spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.
