ATTLEBORO — Jason Weir can throw the football a country mile, having routinely launched the pigskin some 60-70 yards at Attleboro High's Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Weir can also throw a baseball so hard that he makes a puff of dust emit from the catcher’s mitt. And on the basketball court, Weir is not bashful about barging the backboards for a rebound or launching a 3-point shot.
There was the consensus of opinion around Attleboro High over the past four years that no matter what sport Weir played, he could accomplish a good measure of success, be it a member of the Bombardiers' football, basketball or baseball teams.
Weir had his junior season of basketball and baseball detoured by a broken right wrist, which forced him into a surgical procedure and an eight-month recovery period. But Weir never would have considered to have his final season of high school competition as a senior on the mound for the Bombardiers to be erased by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bates College-bound Weir was one of five Attleboro High football players to recently receive Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame Scholarships.
“He’s one of those kids that I think a lot of Division 1 schools missed out on,” Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan said of Weir, the Bombardiers’ quarterback and linebacker, who will likely move into a starting role with the Bobcats in the fall at either position.
There is precedent for Weir to be heading on the road North to Lewiston, Maine, as a scholar-athlete at Bates. His brother Jimmy is a junior there and a linebacker with the Bobcats’ football team.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” Weir said of the Bates curriculum and the opportunity to become the starting quarterback as a freshman.
On the football field, Weir helped AHS to six wins and into the MIAA Division 1 playoffs. On the court, Weir helped the Bombardiers to 17 wins and reach the quarterfinals of the Division 1 South Sectional. And he was destined to be of assistance for an AHS baseball team which won 14 games in 2019 and advanced all the way to the Division 1 South title game.
“He’s a smart kid, a good student and a great athlete, he had a great career at Attleboro High,” Strachan said. "He’s a feature football player, I think that he’ll start right away,”
Weir will undoubtedly lend his talents to a Bobcat football team (2-7 in 2019), which lost its first seven games.
“If he didn’t play quarterback his whole life, I’d say he’d play linebacker -- he’s been an inside linebacker his whole life too,” Strachan said.
Weir was on the Bates campus last fall for a visit, watching Trinity shut out the Bobcats. That didn’t mean as much as the impact and impression that head coach Malik Hall made on him as well as the camaraderie of the Bobcat players.
There were some other colleges to consider, some Division 1 college programs in New England, “but I loved the school, it will be the best of both worlds, academics and athletics for me,” Weir admitted.
Weir was one of five Bombardiers to receive Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame Scholarships, along with German Rivas (Norwich University), Nolan Jaeger (Springfield), Jeff Herrera (Bryant) and Qualeem Charles (AIC).
When Weir was in contact with the Bates coaching staff earlier in the year, he thought that he might be utilized at either fullback or tight end in his first season of collegiate football. Then the Bobcats intimated that their intentions were to have him as a feature package of the offense — at quarterback.
“It caught me by surprise because they had me coming in at middle linebacker,” Weir said. “I’ve been doing a lot of training figuring that I needed to be bigger, to be a hole-stuffer kind of guy. Now I have to shed a few pounds and get a little quicker.”
Weir was a three-year starter for the Bombardiers, working at defensive end as a sophomore then linebacker. On offense, he was been the starting signal caller for the past two years and got some snaps as a sophomore.
Those have always been his specialties, even through Pop Warner. “I like both positions, they’re both a lot of fun,” Weir said. “On defense, you can be physical and on offense, I like the x’s and o’s, the strategy part of it and out-thinking other people.”
Weir often thinks back to the 2019 Thanksgiving Day game against arch-rival North Attleboro when the Rocketeers scored on their opening drive and then didn’t score again as the Bombardiers took home a 13-7 victory from Community Field.
“We had our ups and downs and didn’t play to our expectations, but that was our Super Bowl," Weir said.
Of course, Weir has plenty of heritage and high standards for success, not just from his brother, but from the tradition-rich Weir family history with the King Philip Regional High program. Former Warriors include his dad Jimmy, uncle Pat (baseball) and uncles Mike and Billy.
“My dad just told me two things — never give up and never get beat twice,” Weir said.
As much as Weir placed his academic agenda ahead of his athletic career, he cannot help but think to the camaraderie in the locker rooms, the bus rides, the varied weather conditions under which to play football, the bedlam of basketball, the situational strategies of baseball.
“Athletics shaped me to be a special young man,” Weir said. “You have to understand your role, your position as a teammate and you have to respect everybody, your opponents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.