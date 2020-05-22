Former D-R, UMass Boston standout Rogers ready to serve his country

Joey Rogers responded to the call of the baseball being placed in his hands by Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High coach Bill Cuthbertson.
Joey Rogers responded to the challenge of pitching for one of the elite NCAA Division III programs in the nation at UMass Boston.
And now, Joey Rogers is responding to his future calling by receiving admission to Officer Candidate School with the U.S. Army.
“I kind of always thought about the military as a (career) possibility,” Rogers said.
He will be shipping out from his home in Dighton to Basic Training before the UMass Boston Beacons would have been taking the field to defend their Little East Conference title to make, perhaps, a second straight appearance in the NCAA World Series.
“Joey has been an amazing Beacon,” lauded UMass Boston coach Brendan Eygabroat. “He is the most disciplined player I have ever coached.”
During Rogers’ career, UMass Boston won three straight Little East Conference titles and advanced to the eight-team field for the NCAA Division III World Series in 2019 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Rogers compiled a 1-1 record with a 4.32 ERA over 11 appearances (25 innings), four of them starting assignments for the Beacons as a junior. He missed 16 games due to his Lyme disease illness, but pitched 1 2/3 innings for UMass Boston in its College World Series game against Chapman, posting a pair of strikeouts.
Last year, the Beacons compiled a 37-14 record, owning an 11-game win streak at one time. UMass-Boston beat New England College for the Super Regional (Northeast) game in Boston and then beat Chapman in the first game of the Division III World Series with Rogers pitching in relief.
During his Beacon career, Rogers made 31 appearances, 23 of them starting assignments. He produced a career 10-3 record with a 3.90 earned run average. Impressively, over 140 2/3 innings of duty, Rogers struck out 111 batters, while walking just 56.
“Joey always had the respect of everyone in our dugout due to his work ethic and his character,” said Eybagroat of Beacon jersey No. 9. “He was a huge recruit for us to land, he was an impact guy.”
This season, the Beacons were on the field for a mere four games before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season, and UMass-Boston had won three of those games – two with Rogers starting on the mound. He worked five innings, allowing just three hits in his season debut against Stevens Institute and then worked five-plus innings in what would be his career finale March 9 against Framingham State.
Rogers decided a few years ago that he would traverse a different road upon completion of his studies at UMass-Boston, not taking the path from the dugout to the pitching mound, but to the U.S. Armed Services.
“Growing up, I did martial arts training for 11 years,” he said. “I got to the point where I reached the rank of third-degree black belt. That discipline, the effort, the character kind of building always lingered in the background growing up. There is a lot of training, a lot of discipline and I know the instructors in the Army and the armed services are into it.”
Karate and baseball kept him busy and disciplined, but going into to college, he started thinking about his future and his younger brother Jacob, a sophomore at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, reinforced his notion and ambition for a military career.
“(Jacob’s) in the Army ROTC program there and he was getting me into it,” Rogers said.
Officer Candidate School has college graduates go through a selection process, which requires two letters of recommendation, Rogers said. Applicants have to pass a physical training test and sit for an interview at the New England Recruiting Battalion headquarters in Kittery, Maine with a major and two captains.
“We went over some of the things in my resume, my application,” Rogers said of his interview. “The atmosphere is a little intimidating. They were looking out (for) the best for me, and I found out that I had been accepted.”
Rogers reports to basic training for 10 weeks at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on July 21. He’ll then head to Fort Benning, Georgia for 12 week of Officer Candidate School.
“That’s kind of the timeline – one trains you to be a solder, one trains you to be an officer,” he said. “There’s a lot of physical training involved, a lot of learning. It’s back to back and from there, who knows where it will take me.
“I’m trying to memorize the Soldier’s Creed right now.”
Start at D-R
Baseball took Rogers from the campus of Dighton-Rehoboth High School, to the MIAA Division 2 Player of the Year, to being one of the best Beacons to ever suit up for UMass-Boston baseball.
“He is a tireless worker and most of all a fantastic teammate,” added Eybagroat of the 5-foot-10 southpaw slinger. “He would work his tail off on the diamond, in the weight room and, of course, in the classroom.
“He will be a tremendous asset to our military, and I look forward to seeing his future accomplishments,” Eybagroat said. “He is a player who can look back at his career with no regrets.”
Rogers earned his legendary status as a member of the Falcon baseball program, pitching D-R to the 2016 MIAA Division 2 State Tournament title at Fraser Field in Lynn with a victory over North Section power Danvers.
That senior season, Rogers became a two-time MVP of the South Coast Conference and was named the MIAA Baseball Tournament MVP.
During his Falcon career, Rogers helped D-R win three straight SCC titles, in addition to being a member of the National Honor Society. His dad David and his mom Melissa instilled in him sound study habits and support throughout his athletic endeavors.
Interruptions
Rogers is an exercise health sciences major at UMass-Boston and before his athletics career was interrupted, he had his remaining courses placed online in mid-march, which he finished from the off-campus South Boston apartment he shares with some teammates.
“We were actually getting ready to go on our Florida trip and there was this big thing if they (UMass-Boston) were going to send us,” he said. “A lot of Division III schools from New England had gone down there or were there, but they made the call. And a week later, everything (in the sports world) was canceled.”
Rogers and his mom returned to the apartment a few weeks ago “to clear out as much stuff as we could,” leaving the furniture.
“Having the season canceled was strange, at least we were able to get four games in,” he said. “We were lucky with a turf field to get them in.
“It’s kind of a shock. We got told the season was over the day before we were supposed to leave for Florida.”
Rogers missed much of last season after contracting Lyme disease, but the diagnosis wasn’t obvious.
“Right as the season was starting, I developed some elbow swelling out of nowhere,”
he said. “I lost a ton of range of motion. Everybody was kind of thinking that it was elbow tendinitis.”
He took time off to rebuild his arm strength and was relegated to a bullpen role.
“Then as it turns out, toward the end of the season, before summer ball, the elbow swelling went away,” he said. “But, my knee ended up swelling really bad, to a point where it was difficult to walk.”
His doctors thought he had tweaked his knee or torn his ACL.
“I was telling them that I didn’t injure it on the field — I just woke up and it was swollen,” Rogers said. “They were skeptical.”
Rogers said his brother had Lyme disease a few years back, which got him thinking he might have it, too.
“It was, and I started taking some antibiotics,” he said.
Rogers was able to play summer baseball in 2019 in one of the top collegiate leagues nationally, the Prospect League in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Baseball memories
Of course, Rogers will never ever forget taking to the mound for Dighton-Rehoboth’s run at the Division 2 State Tournament title.
“That’s going to be one that I’ll remember forever,” he said. “I definitely replay that game over in my mind a lot, especially over the last few years. I started developing a slider and started tweaking a few things with different pitches.
“But back in high school, what made me good was spotting my fastball and then living off of my curveball – it was a lot of 12-6 (release point), there was a lot of movement. A lot of pitchers these days are going to the slider, the 12-6 isn’t seen by hitters that much anymore.
Whenever he needed a confidence boost at UMass, he’d go back to how he played in high school.
“That game especially, my curveball was really good, a few key spots that they had guys in scoring position and when I needed a good pitch, it definitely was the curveball coming in,” he said.
But Rogers has now made his last trip to the mound, thrown his last pitch.
“It was definitely weird, throwing my last pitch for UMass-Boston, because we didn’t know (of the coronavirus) at the time,” Rogers said. “I was glad we ended the way we did with three wins and my last outing, I pitched a bunch of innings against Framingham.
“I was coming back this season without any kind of major injury (or Lyme disease) that would set me back. That’s why this (COVID-19 pandemic) is so difficult to process. Obviously, you want that opportunity one last time. Baseball has been my life.”
