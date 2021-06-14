EASTON — Oliver Ames High boys’ basketball coach Don Byron, who had previously coached at Mansfield High, has lost his battle with cancer.
The well-respected coaching veteran succumbed Sunday after having battled throat, lung and liver cancer.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Kraw-Kornak Funeral Home in Norwood with the funeral mass to be held at St. Catherine’s Church in Norwood on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Byron, 68, had coaching stints at Abington High, Walpole High and Mansfield High before serving as coach of the Oliver Ames Tigers for the past 12 years. In addition, Byron coached extensively regionally and internationally through the fall, spring and summer seasons as well, including the BABC AAU program.
With over 400 wins during his coaching career, Byron was a past president of the Mass. Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, being named the organization’s Coach of the Year in 2015, 2009 and in 2005.
Byron’s teams made 23 MIAA Tournament appearances, gaining six league titles and his 2009 Abington High team claimed the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament title.
Byron was named the Hockomock League Coach of the Year in 2016 and the Sun Chronicle Coach of the Year, while at Mansfield High, in 1985. In addition, he was an IAABO Board 54 referee and member.
Byron received the Paul Sargent Board 54 IAABO Lifetime Coaching Award in 2016, the Paul Scully Board 30 Lifetime Coaching Achievement Award in 2017 and was named the South Shore League Coach of The Year in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009.
